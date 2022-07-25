St. John Establishment Lands in “Top 50 Restaurants in the Caribbean” by Carib Journal

Happy Monday everyone! I hope that all of you had a stellar weekend! Teddy and I thoroughly enjoyed our time dining about in the “big city” of Old San Juan this weekend but when we got on that boat last night, I breathed a big sigh of relief to have arrived HOME to St. John. Even after ten years, it still warms me from the inside out when I arrive back from any length of trip off island. Oh, but speaking of dining…Last week the Carib Journal released their 2022 list of the top 50 restaurants in the entire Caribbean. And, while I was taking vicarious notes for any upcoming travels that might land me in the locale of some of the other fine establishments on this list, I was over the moon excited to see my favorite St. John restaurant had secured a spot in this extensive list! And, I would imagine this one a favorite for many of you as well….

The list is compiled by the staff of experienced diners at the Carib Journal and encapsulates, for the tenth year, a wide variety of restaurants nestled in paradise-like hubs on islands around the Caribbean Sea. The staff evaluates three pedestals of dining in order to create this list of establishments that range in environment from sandy picnic tables near the sea to pristine white table cloths and candle light. Their criteria? Food, service and ambiance. And, I’m delighted to let you all know today that The Terrace Restaurant, right in the heart of Cruz Bay, has secured a spot on this year’s list!

Since their opening in 2012, this establishment has been one of my absolute favorite places to dine on St. John. I even worked there for several years and can attest first hand to the hard work, thoughtfulness and attention to detail that goes into each and every exquisite French inspired dish that is delivered from that kitchen to your beautiful table overlooking the waterfront of Cruz Bay. The drinks, the food the wine list and the service are ALWAYS top of the line in quality and consistency. Oh, and my word of advice to everyone I refer there…DO NOT skip dessert. Just trust me on that. Save a little but of room to sample the sweet endings at this world class restaurant in our tiny town 🙂

Oh, speaking of The Terrace, I want to give a bit of a sneak peak at the upcoming off-season restaurant closing report for all of you who will be visiting us in the coming months. The full report will be out on Friday, but I do know now that both The Terrace and Extra Virgin Bistro will be serving their last meals of this season at the end of this month. EVB will be closed August 1-October 9 and The Terrace will be closed July 30-October 1. Additionally, Lovango Resort + Beach Club and ZoZo’s at Caneel Bay are both closed for the off season until December and Lime Inn will be closing mid-August-October as well. So, if you are visiting in August or September, get your reservations now for any fine dining you would like to enjoy during your stay. The seats will likely be limited! Again, I will have the full off season closure list out by the end of this week…I’m still getting in touch with folks and want to make sure it is as comprehensive as possible for you 🙂

Ok, back to that list of DIVINE restaurants!

Although The Terrace was the only STJ restaurant to land in the top 50, three St Thomas dining establishments and two on St. Croix have also made the list this year, giving the USVI a pretty good stronghold on the overall top 50 🙂

If you are running into problems finding a table on St. John for dinner, why not try one of these awesome spots on St. Thomas? It’s a quick ferry ride and an awesome way to explore some new options. Three Palms is actually right in Red Hook so there’s no need to even take a taxi from the ferry dock!

Blue 11 (Yacht Haven) and Oceana (French Town), both a 10-20 minute taxi ride from the Red Hook ferry port, were also listed in the Carib Journal’s top 50 restaurants in the Caribbean. As were Savant and Too Chez on St. Croix…If you ever find your way down to our Southernly sister island 🙂

I want to send a BIG congratulations to all of the USVI restaurants that made this prestigious list of must-eat places around the Caribbean. And a sincere and heartfelt congrats goes out to Erica, Robin and the whole staff at The Terrace right here on St. John! You all work so hard to put out an incredible product and create an amazing atmosphere and the spot on this restaurant list is absolutely deserved!