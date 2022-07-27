Real Estate Spotlight: Experience a Home Where Comfort Meets Luxury at Alice By The Sea

Good Morning, Good Morning! How are we doing out there today? It is an absolutely gorgeous morning here on St. John with a light breeze and scattered sunshine peeking through the patches of clouds. Wish you were here? Well, today I’m going to tell you a bit about an absolutely stunning villa in a remote area of Coral Bay with sweeping views, solar power, a breathtaking pool area and a killer layout that is absolutely perfect for entertaining. And, as the owner of Alice by the Sea, you can spend less time wishing you were here. And more time just being here 🙂

Alice by the Sea…a sweeping villa on a hillside between Calabash Boom and Salt Pond with unobstructed views of the Caribbean. A place where luxury and comfort meet artistic island living. A perfect home for an individual, family or couple who enjoy having space for the people they love. A successful five star short term rental with luxurious appointments and creative details throughout. If you are house hunting on St. John, this home is worth the time of taking a closer look…

Let’s take a look at the unique layout of this villa. In the photo above, the main living area of the home is at center stage above that beautiful pool deck. On the right and left, on the upper levels, are two eloquently appointed Primary Suites with en suite bathrooms and private balconies. On each lower level of the wings, you will find an additional suite, also with a private balcony and en suite bathroom. The floorplan makes this home PERFECT for a large family or couples traveling together!

The main living area boasts an expansive open floorplan, filled to the brim with stunning furnishings and décor. A spacious gourmet kitchen with tons of storage space behind modern cabinetry, updated stainless steel appliances, cooling granite counter tops and an exquisite Spanish tiled floor sits at center stage for entertaining your guests.

The living area combines comfort and luxury in two separate seating areas. One, for movie night and one for taking in the beautiful outdoors. No matter where you are in this home, the Caribbean sea will make its way into your sightline.

Adjacent to the living and culinary spaces and under an incredible 30 foot high lofted ceiling with exposed beams, you will find an astute dining table for up to eight guests.

If spending time indoors while in your new living spaces isn’t what you had in mind, well, don’t worry! At Alice by the Sea, there are nearly 1000 square feet of outdoor dining and lounging areas to explore and enjoy!

Oh, and speaking of that pool deck…The entire home was fully updated in 2015 and they spared no expense on the welcoming heated pool, perfect for a swim any time of day during any season.

Also included in the upgrades was a solar power installation, complete with four Tesla battery walls. No WAPA? No problem!

The Primary Suites carry the Caribbean chic design theme that is prevalent throughout the rest of this impeccably maintained home.

And the lower level bedrooms are absolutely perfect for the kiddos or visiting friends!

Each of the bedrooms have a dedicated air conditioning unit as well. Ensuring that you, and each of your visitors, sleep in the temperate comfort of their choosing. And, they each have private entrances, accessible via interior breezeways and exterior stairwells which adds to the peace and quiet of these beautiful suites.

Alice by the Sea is currently on the market with 340 Real Estate for $2.5 million. If you love what you have seen here, then take a moment to view the full listing and contact Agent Rosanne Ramos Lloyd today to schedule a walk through of this dream of a home, nestled on a hillside and surrounded by the Caribbean Sea.