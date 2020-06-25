Sahara Dust Update

The Sahara Dust has been the talk of the island over the last several days. It is widely viewed to be the worst (or best depending on your perspective) case in roughly five decades. The sun looked like the moon, and at times you could barely see the gorgeous views of our beautiful island. But alas, the dust is moving on from St John and headed towards the states. That means today is a beach day!

CNN is reporting:

“people in places like Brownsville in Texas and Houston will likely wake up to a beautiful sunrise and a hazier than normal sky. Forecast models show the thicker concentration blanketing most of Central America and Mexico Thursday.”

You can check out this post to see how intense it was just a couple days ago:

https://newsofstjohn.com/a-natural-phenomenon-on-st-john/