StJohn.Deals Launches!

We have some big news this morning that is going to help improve your overall St. John vacation experience AND support and promote St. John based businesses!

Do you remember when we mentioned the merger of News of St. John with a deals website and a radio station? Well, the next phase of STJ Media starts today with StJohn.Deals!

StJohn.Deals is a website, similar to a Groupon platform, which will allow travelers to purchase discounted lodging, boat trips, dining and activities, long before they arrive on vacation!

For the consumer, this site is a great way to see what’s out there and save a little dough on a lot of fun things.

For the business, this is not only an additional way for them to promote and highlight their services, but also to trade gift certificates for various forms of advertising.

I won’t bore you with the details…But check out the site at http://StJohn.Deals.

Let us know what you think and feel free to save some money by purchasing a gift certificate today! Additional deals will be added regularly so please check back.

Businesses- If you are interested in submitting deals and/or advertising with us, please register here https://stjohn.deals/my-account/