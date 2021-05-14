Real Estate Spotlight: Stunning Peter Bay Home with Unparalleled Views

Every then and again we come across a home here on St. John that simply takes our breath away. Today we’d like to share one of these extraordinary spots with all of you. It’s located in one of the island’s most exclusive neighborhoods, and it happens to be looking for its next owner. Please take a few moments to check out Villa Carlota…

Perched on a hillside in the gated enclave of Peter Bay is an elegant sanctuary set amid a mesmerizing backdrop. Villa Carlota is a luxurious five bedroom, 6.5 bath home with views of Peter, Cinnamon and Francis bays here on St. John, Jost Van Dyke and Tortola in the British Virgin Islands, and beyond.

Villa Carlota offers five master bedrooms suites, which are located among three pavilions. Its oversized grand king suite comes complete with a home office and Italian marble bath. This home oozes luxury.

Its gourmet kitchen has received rave reviews from many of the island’s top private chefs as it is fully equipped with top-notch appliances including a Sub-Zero refrigerator and a Viking stove. Villa Carlota also has a well-appointed living space complete with expansive outdoor seating areas.

Outside you will find a beautifully-crafted native stone entryway that leads you to an oversized infinity-edge pool that blends into the home’s incredible 180-view of Peter Bay below. And even better? There is a marble bar poolside, as well as a built-in stone grill area. This home was built for entertaining.

Villa Carlota includes a separate owner’s cottage, which could be used as an additional guest space or even a caretaker’s cottage. A few other features include an exercise room and automatic generator. But the best of all, quite simply, may be the deeded beach access to Peter Bay beach.

Villa Carlota is less than five minutes from Cinnamon Bay beach and the unspoiled refuge of the Virgin Islands National Park. It offers access to a variety of water sports from snorkeling and kayaking to sailing and windsurfing. Kick back and let the slow-paced tempo of the Caribbean take over your mindset. Recline with your favorite cocktail, soak up the gorgeous water views and enjoy the magical sunsets at Villa Carlota.

Villa Carlota is listed for $7,599,000. For more information, please email Diana Beam at Island Paradise Realtors or contact her by by phone at 340-690-4170.