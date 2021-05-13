St. Croix Fourth Grader Ranks High in Doodle for Google Contest

Hi all! Here’s a little feel good piece for you about an artistically talented fourth grade student from St. Croix. Annually, Google hosts a competition that challenges K-12 students to create artwork in line with a theme and a winner is selected from each of the 54 United States’, possessions and territories. The grand prize for one of these aspiring young artists who makes it to the finals is the opportunity for their work to be featured on the Google landing page….And a sizeable scholarship! The winner of the USVI Doodle for Google Competition this year, with the theme being “I am strong, because…,” is fourth grader Armani Harvey from Pearl B.Larsen PreK-8 school on St. Croix.

So, by the time he hits the fifth grade, Armani may be a world famous artist! But, he needs your help 🙂

Armani’s mother announced her son as the Virgin Islands Winner for the 2021 Doodle for Google Contest on Sunday via her personal Facebook page. Google flew their team to St. Croix in order to personally award the young man with his award and a few gifts from Google.

“He’s so happy and excited!” she wrote.

Now that the finalists from each state and territory have been selected, the young artists enter into the second round of the competition. The “Peoples’ Choice” (That’s You!).

You can go online to vote on your favorite doodle and check out these kiddos amazing artwork and creative customization of the Google name. But, don’t get too distracted! To find Armani’s design, go to the Grades 4-5 tab and click on the following image under US Virgin Islands 🙂

The top five National Finalists will be announced later this month and each will receive a $5000 scholarship, Google hardware and some other special swag from the internet searching superpower. One of the finalists will go on to win the grand prize! If Armani takes the crown, his art will be featured (and animated!) on the Google landing page, he receives a $30,000 scholarship AND a $50k technology package for his school! What a cool thing for a kid to experience!

The voting ends at 11:59PM tomorrow, Friday, May 14. So, head on over to the Doddle for Google page and VOTE for Armani! Thank you in advance for your support in bringing the Doodle for Google crown to Armani in the USVI 🙂