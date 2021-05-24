Real Estate Spotlight: Quaint and Convenient Cottage with an Abundance of Island Charm

Good Morning! Today we take a peak at a beautifully built three bedroom, two and a half bath cottage in St. John’s Glucksburg neighborhood that is absolutely oozing with charm and clever design details. This income producing, two unit wood framed home is situated on .29 acres and awaiting new owners. But with a price tag under $800k, it likely won’t be waiting for too long!

I fell in love with “Just Peachy Cottage” as soon as I opened the listing to get to know her. This home is well built, with beautiful, mature landscaping comprised of island fruit trees and native plants, has income (and/or neighbors!) built into it and the dark wood and native stone work throughout the home are absolutely GORGEOUS. There is a pool, a view and it’s close to town.

It’s pretty much my personal dream home. If I were shopping right now, I would already be doing a walk through of this place.

Just Peachy Cottage is located a short drive from Cruz Bay in the Glucksberg neighborhood. It is tucked away in a quiet corner of St. John, surrounded by lush greenery and privacy with a ocean view. But, it’s only a moments’ drive away from Centerline Road and a few more minutes to convenient shopping, dining and provisions.

Down a dirt road from Centerline, you’ll pull into your shaded and paved driveway, park your car and access the quaint cottage via the wrap around covered patio that boasts beautifully finished wooden floors, a stone railing and built in bar top. Enter the home through a nostalgic dark wood and screen door that is reminiscent of something I can relate to memories of my grandmother’s home.

Note, the native stone wall at the entry way, the custom built cubicles designed especially for your flip flops and hiking shoes and the hurricane shutters that provide easy installation for safety but blend into the design elements.

Continue around the main level patio to find a cozy seating area and surround yourself with the sounds of nature and the lush green landscaping. I can totally see myself sitting out here with my morning coffee, enjoying the peace and quiet while I write my morning post 🙂 Or, perhaps, enjoying a glass of wine as the sounds of the coqui frogs fill the evening air and the sun sets in your view to the west.

Or, head down to the lower level of Just Peachy to enjoy some pool time with friends and family!

Adjacent to the pool and deck area, you will find a lower level, one bedroom apartment with a private entrance. The lower apartment is a perfect short term or long term rental or caretaker situation. Or, you could live in the smaller space below and rent the upper unit. The possibilities are endless 🙂 (PLEASE NOTE, as we head inside, the pictures do not represent current furnishings. Please contact RE agent Chiristine Petitto for updated photos!)

The lower apartment has a bedroom, full bathroom, living and dining area and kitchenette. This kitchen has a ton of potential with a full refrigerator and stove already in place and could easily be upgraded with a simple cabinet installation.

The living space and bedroom are spacious in comparison to many of the care taker apartments I have seen in the past with a ton of natural light, storage space and bright white floors and walls with aqua accents that can be easily accented with any interior design ideas.

As we exit the one bedroom lower unit, notice the patio that is an excellent additional privacy offering for both you and your tenants.

Now, let’s head upstairs to take a look at the two bedroom, one and a half bath home that is literally oozing with charm and unique accents that add up to all of the comforts of island living.

The exposed wood interior is my absolute favorite feature of Just Peachy. The artistic contrast of the multiple types of wood walls, exposed beams, floors, slatted doors and furnishings create a warm and cabin like atmosphere that is, once again, easily incorporated into any additional design elements and accents.

The first bedroom we will take a look at is in the loft above the kitchen that is easily accessible via a split level staircase.

New renovations in this room include a spacious closet easily hidden by beautiful sliding barn doors and a half bath adjacent to the sleeping quarters to lend to the privacy of the space.

Downstairs, the master bedroom boasts a beautiful exposed rock wall with thoughtful details throughout the native stonework.

The stone work carries throughout the home and into the outdoor area with a HUGE outdoor covered shower!

Back in the common area of Just Peachy, you’ll find that the kitchen is absolutely divine. The beauty of the cabinetry and countertops truly shine in natural light that floods the room from the windows that surround. The hanging rack in the center of the room could free up cabinet space used for pots and pans that will no likely be put to good use on that beautiful gas range. I could see myself spending WAY too much time in this lovely and functional space with friends keeping me company at the bar top.

Move into the dining area and take in the Caribbean blues in your view while you enjoy dinner from this beautiful dining nook with stunning hardwood floors.

Another of my favorite features of this home is the built in custom cabinetry in the dining area. As pictured the shelves are lined with books, but I can picture beautiful china and dining ware on display behind the upper glass doors. This literally DOUBLES the size of your storage area for kitchen supplies without taking up too much space!