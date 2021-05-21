BVI Update: Unvaccinated Traveler Restrictions Tighten While Outgoing Daytrippers get a Green Light

A few quick updates from the BVI on this beautiful Friday afternoon!

No, day trips from the USVI are still not on the table.

They are not even a part of the conversation at present. DO book a boat while you’re visiting tho! There is amazing snorkeling, sailing and exploration ALL over the beautiful USVI. And, there are a ton of fun spots to grab a drink or some lunch on the water. Water Island, Maho Crossroads, Bikini’s on the Beach at Honeymoon, Lovango Resort + Beach Club, Lime Out and Pizza Pi are all open for business and offer a great selection of food and beverages, shopping and other activities for day trippers!

The BVI is weighing heavily in favor of the vaccinated traveler.

Currently, fully vaccinated travelers can expect much less of a quarantine window than those who are not vaccinated, As of May 7, the quarantine period for a visitor who is not considered fully vaccinated is seven days. That’s up from four days of quarantine prior to May 7. A fully vaccinated traveler may exit their quarantine as soon as their Day Zero test results are returned as negative (typically less than 48 hours). A partially vaccinated traveler will be required to quarantine for four days. These rules apply to anyone arriving in the BVI via land or sea who falls in the corresponding category. ALL travelers are still required to test before arrival and upload their results to the BVI travel portal in order to receive approval for entry.

Day trippers FROM the BVI may enter the USVI for less than 24 hours.

Vaccinated daytrippers FROM the BVI may enter the USVI for a period less than 24 hours and will be exempt from quarantine upon return. In order to qualify for day tripper status, the traveler must be in the BVI for 14 days leading up to the day trip travel and must submit to a COVID test seven days following day travel.

In his statement released on May 7, Premier Fahie weighed in on the current situations in India, Brazil, Trinidad and Jamaica….All of which are currently enduring intense hardships and massive loss due to COVID-19. “All this is saying is that, the BVI cannot throw caution to the wind. Let us each read and understand what is happening in territories near and far. Those with ears and understanding, let us hear and understand.”

On a positive note….

…it seems that some of our favorite businesses in the BVI have re-opened their doors and are doing quite well and bursting with positivity! Even though we are still at bay from enjoying our sister islands, it is WONDERFUL to see that many visitors are adhering to the safety precautions and visiting the BVI..and businesses are doing well at present!

So, this weekend, pour yourself a Painkiller, tap into the Soggy Dollar webcam and send some positive juju to the BVI with congratulations for seeing some much anticipated and very appreciated visitor traffic!