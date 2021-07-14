Real Estate Spotlight: Pool Villa in Paradise is Calling You Home!

Good Morning, Good Morning! Today I have a stunningly sturdy and immaculate pool villa to share with you. This, my friends, is a perfect home for a family with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a fenced in yard, impeccable views and a beautiful pool area for some splash time! Let’s take a close up look at this breezy and beautiful Chocolate Hole estate….

The exterior of this practical yet luxurious villa is owed much more than a brief mention. The paved driveway gives way to an abnormally spacious parking and turnaround area, which lends to entertaining friends! I cannot tell you how many times I have attended a gathering on island only to walk a half mile from the closest parking pull off to participate in the festivities! With this quirky island luxury, you’ll have no problem getting your whole gang together for some pool time!

Another odd island luxury that you wouldn’t really think about in the “real world” is the half acre of well manicured lawn that this villa rests upon! When and where do you see grass on St. John (not sea grass 🙂 )? Taking that seemingly simple pleasure one step further, the yard is FENCED in! In all my years here, I have seen ONE other fenced yard on St. John. This place is perfect for a family with small kids OR furry friends!

The lush greenery does not stop with the grassy knoll. Tropical palms and flowering plants adorn the entire perimeter of the property, creating shade and natural privacy.

Take a stroll around this beautiful estate to enjoy the view of Chocolate Hole and the big blue yonder.

In addition to the meticulously landscaped lawn and generous driveway, the sprawling exterior space of this villa is home to THREE covered porches and a pool deck large enough for all of your friends and family to enjoy! With all of the beautiful outdoor living space at this ridge top location, you’ll have no problem finding a favorite spot to enjoy the views of St. Thomas and the sunset, or St. Croix and the deep blue sea, and feel the breezy air of the Leeward and Windward trade winds.

Inside the villa, you will find a similar set of luxuries to that of the outside world. At the main entry, you’ll find a sprawling open floor plan with dining area, kitchen and great room with beautiful coral stone flooring and floor to ceiling windows that bring the outside into your living space.

The furnishings throughout the home are thoughtful and comfortable yet they carry that luxurious feel throughout the home. All of the furnishings and decor included in the home are BRAND new and were updated in 2020.

And now, my favorite room of any home. The kitchen! This one is just absolutely gorgeous with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and mahogany trim and cabinetry. There is an incredible gas stove, tons of counter space and storage space to satisfy any culinary enthusiast!

I just love the neutral colored counter tops with gorgeous mahogany cabinets and stark white walls…Like the space is begging for some color pops of personalization from its new owner!

In this home, you will find a master bedroom suite, two additional queen bedrooms and a bedroom containing two twin sized beds. The master suite on the main level of the home has a private patio area, but, if you’re feeling lazy, you can just stay in bed to take in the view 🙂

There is also an en suite bathroom in the Master bedroom quarters of this villa, but don’t skip over the WALK IN CLOSET!

This home literally has the perfect set up for a family or for a short term rental for families or a large group. All of the spaces of the home share the common spaces under one roof and each bedroom spills into the shared outdoor and indoor living spaces.