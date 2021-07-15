New Boat Alert: Voodoo VI Makes a Beautiful Splash!

A few weeks ago, we were lucky enough to be invited out on a complimentary sunset voyage on a beautiful new boat that is making waves in the ever evolving charter industry in the USVI. Voodoo VI is 57 feet of luxury lounge space and power on twin catamarans that glide over the water for an incredibly smooth ride. This boat provides a beautiful space for a large party (up to 49 people) AND hosts regularly scheduled day trip and sunset excursions that will allow for couples or small groups to join in the fun without breaking the bank.

The Voodoo experience was pretty much breathtaking from start to finish…Co-Owners and Captains Chris and Jeremy picked us up in front of High Tide for our friends’ engagement sunset celebration with an elegant staircase lowered to the ground between the two sleek hulls. We entered the boat, climbing up the stairs with a trampoline on each side…I had seen the boat from a distance a few times, but up close, it was spectacular.

The open concept lounge to the back of the vessel has plenty of shaded space for lounging out of sun’s rays while the deck above houses the captains’ station and additional spacious and comfortable seating areas in the sun. The bar in the lounge area was custom built and is absolutely stunning. They are providing an open bar with all of their trips as well as a morning fruit plate and sunset charcuterie.

It’s hard to tell where most of the people on a trip will migrate on this boat because every space is so incredibly comfortable. We had about 30 people on the boat for our complimentary “friends” trip and at no point in time did I ever feel crowded. Each area of the boat feels like its own separate and private space yet the lounge area and large bow area are both large enough to hold the entire party.

I’ll be getting you some more details on Voodoo VI in just a few weeks, but they are currently accepting reservations for group day trips and sunset adventures and inquiries for private bookings. Check out their website and follow along here for a full tour in the weeks to come!