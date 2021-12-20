Real Estate Spotlight: Magnificent Pool Villa in Great Cruz Bay is Calling You Home

Splendore is defined as “the quality of being magnificent.” And I think that you will find all that is magnificent in this stunning two – bedroom pool villa, perched 375 feet above the Caribbean Sea, with unobstructed year-round sunset views and plenty of outdoor living spaces from which to enjoy them. Let’s take a closer look at Villa Splendore, in all of her magnificence….

In a highly coveted neighborhood, overlooking the water yet surrounded by lush tropical foliage on a half-acre of St. John soil, Villa Splendore rests…Awaiting her new owners. This impeccable home sits on Maria Bluff, just between Great Cruz Bay and Chocolate Hole, giving both owners and guests to this successful short-term rental easy accessibility to shopping, boating, beaching and dining. St. John Market (now Dolphin) is less than five minutes away and the heart of Cruz Bay is only a ten-minute drive. But those conveniences will be long forgotten as you take in the breathtaking views that make you feel miles away from reality.

A private paved driveway through the palms will take you home and ample parking and a charming, handmade mosaic sign will greet you as you enter the property.

Let’s first take a look at your outdoor living options from which you will enjoy those views of St. Croix, St. Thomas, Pillsbury Sound and the outlying cays surrounding St. John. The pool area offers both covered and uncovered seating options for hanging in the shade or for sunbathing. The pool is ten by thirty feet AND there is a hot tub for those “chilly” Caribbean winter nights 🙂

An outdoor covered dining and barbeque area with seating for six offers a great space for entertaining friends or family while basking in the golden, happy hour hues.

And, inside Villa Splendore, you will find that the view doesn’t ever stray very far away. Floor to ceiling windows and patio doors ensure that those Caribbean blues find their way into every inch of the comfortable 1,984 square feet of indoor living space.

The main living area, gourmet kitchen and a half bath are just adjacent to the pool and outdoor dining areas. The open concept common space boasts beautiful lofted ceilings with exposed hardwood and all of the comforts of home will await you and your guests upon arrival.

Technically, this home is considered two bedroom and two and a half baths. But there is a bonus space that I will get to in just a moment. The main sleeping quarters at Villa Splendore are two identical king-sized suites with large en quite bathrooms.

And, each of these beautifully appointed bedroom suites boasts its very own outdoor garden shower.

The indoor bathroom areas are home to beautifully tiled his and hers sinks, an indoor shower, toilet and loads of natural light.

The king suites are located on adjacent wings of Villa Splendore, providing privacy during quiet time for guests and owners. But, ascend the spiral staircase to the second level of the home….

Upstairs lies an air-conditioned space that could be used as a third bedroom, an office, an exercise area or studio!

Villa Splendore is currently listed with 340 Real Estate for $2,175,000. Take a look at the full listing and contact Agent Tammy Donnelly today to schedule a showing and find out more about this “magnificent” home!