Updated People Ferry Schedule and Barge Rate Increase

Good Morning! I know that Jenn updated all of you on some ferry things on Friday. But, I wanted to take a quick moment today to make sure you all have a copy of the updated ferry schedule and were made aware of some upcoming price changes for the car barges.

As of Monday, December 20, 2021, the following is the schedule for the people ferry between Cruz Bay and Red Hook:

For those of you with late arrivals to St. Thomas, you will be happy to see the new addition of the 11:30PM departure from Red Hook! The last boat from St. John is now 11:00PM for all of you staying on St. Thomas and looking to enjoy some “night owl” time in Love City.

The Charlotte Amalie/Cruz Bay Ferry is also back up and running regularly with the following schedule:

You can pre-purchase tickets online for either of these on the Varlack Ventures website.

The Cruz Bay/Crown Bay Ferry is another option for those of you with a midday arrival or departure.

Those tickets can be purchased via the Inter Island Boat Services website.

Masks are still required in the US Virgin Islands on all public transportation. So, mask up in the terminal and on the boat!

And, one more note about inter island travel…Love City Car Ferries announced this week that as of January 1, 2022, there will be a rate increase for the car barge service between St. Thomas and St. John.

There has NOT been an announcement about what that rate increase is, however. I’ll be keeping an eye on that this week to let you know what rates to expect if you are arriving after the first of the year, but I wanted to give you all a quick heads up with the information at hand. The official statement reads as follows:

Effective Saturday, January 1st, 2022, prices for various vehicles, including small cars, will increase. This change will more properly reflect the true market rate while allowing us to remain sustainable and continue to provide an exceptional service despite increasing fuel and insurance costs. The last price change on small cars was more than 10 years ago. Thank you for your understanding as this was a difficult decision to make, given our desire to remain both compassionate and sustainable. – Love City Car Ferries

So, another great reason to book your rental car on St. John. 🙂 Oh, and speaking of renting a car…I have had guests message me over the past week who are visiting in March and cannot find a rental car! If you are traveling to Love City this year, please book your car as soon as you have your accommodations in order to avoid the headache of a last-minute scramble. Car rentals are on a shortage nationwide, and our already limited supply here gets scooped up very quickly during the busiest times of the year.

That’s all for today! I hope that all of you are gearing up for a wonderful holiday this week and that family and friends are starting to gather together in holiday cheer. Merry Christmas, everyone!