Real Estate Spotlight: A Beautiful Coral Bay Property That You Could Call HOME

Good Morning! I hope this post finds all of you healthy, happy and ready to enjoy a day off tomorrow! In the meantime, enjoy the views and a breeze through of this beautiful and affordable Coral Bay villa.

Sail View Villa sits high atop the mountain overlooking Coral Bay Harbor and the Carolina Valley and the 1,375 square feet of outdoor living space will give you an array of options to sit back and enjoy the calming overlooks!

This three bedroom three and a half bath masonry home is nestled on the hillside on a ½ acre of privacy surrounded by beautiful green foliage. This home offers the ultimate escape, located on Bordeaux Mountain above the quiet community of Coral Bay.

Let’s take a look at this outdoor space…You have so much room to play with outside! There are covered and uncovered deck areas outside and plenty of room to add a pool or amazing garden…or both! The soil on Bordeaux Mountain is amazingly fertile and, if you boast a green thumb, you could easily get yourself a bit off the grid here with tropical fruit trees and/or a vegetable and herb garden. The property currently hosts mature landscaping complete with bamboo and native palms.

If gardening isn’t your game and a pool just sounds like extra work, you could easily add a second cottage on the lot for a caretaker or rental income. Sail View was built in 2007 and has been a successful, income producing property with Windspree Vacation Homes!

Now, let’s check out this comfortable 1800 square feet of indoor space. You’ll enter this home up the stairs from the adjacent and generous parking area passing the main deck and grilling area as you do so.

Once inside you are greeted by an incredible kitchen amidst an open floor plan with beautiful lofted ceilings with exposed beams and travertine and bamboo flooring throughout. The main level of the villa is home to this common area, a half bath and your master suite with en suite bathroom.

The kitchen is a home chef’s dream! With a Vulcan stove, a crazy amount of counter space and stainless steel appliances, the “galley” of this home is perfect for letting your culinary imagination run wild. The four seat bar and the six seat dining table are both close enough to the work space for you to both entertain and cook for your guests or family members.

And the views don’t just exist in the outdoor space! Every room in this home hosts views of Coral Harbor so you can sit back in the comfort of your living room while the outside floods in for your enjoyment.

Or, enjoy the Caribbean Blues from the bedroom. The Master suite is just adjacent from the living room and has a private patio entrance and beautifully appointed furnishings.

The en suite bathroom boasts a beautifully tiled vanity and step-in shower.

Step out onto the back deck and head downstairs to check out two additional sleeping areas, each with their own en suite bathrooms, private entrances and seating areas.

These rooms are great for visiting friends with their own privacy away from the common areas and a separate lower deck for them to enjoy their own quiet morning views.

Now, this place sounds amazing right? Well, I believe it sounds double amazing with a price tag of under 1 million dollars! That’s right folks, this 3,625 square feet and .54 acres of Caribbean Paradise can be yours for only $950,000.

Take a moment to check out the full virtual tour and full listing details and contact Tammy Donnelly at 340 Real Estate today to find out more or schedule a viewing!