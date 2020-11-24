St. John Thanksgiving Dining Options – Gobble, Gobble!

Thanksgiving is this week and, if you’re on St. John right now, there is plenty to be grateful for! You may be planning to do dinner at your villa or residence OR may be entertaining the idea of dining out. Either way, there are plenty of options for enjoying a fantastic holiday meal AND a great day on the beach instead of slaving away in the kitchen.

Shambles is offering a Thanksgiving Feast from 1PM-8PM on Thursday.

This great little spot in the country, just a few minutes drive from town…You’ll likely run into some “local wildlife” at this favorite hangout!

They are smoking and roasting turkey which you’ll get your choice of along with three sides and your first drink for $30! Side dish options include mashed potatoes & gravy, house-made stuffing, house-made cranberry sauce or Michelle’s green bean casserole. This menu is the only menu for the day and will all be available on a first come, first serve basis. No takeout orders are available at this time.

Ocean 362 is doing a three-course Prix Fixe menu.

Reservations are required and the first seating as almost full so call today to get your seat!

Dave and Jerry’s Island Steakhouse is offering a beautiful Thanksgiving-centric menu for the holiday:

This Thanksgiving they will be featuring some off menu specials such as Prime Rib in addition to their regular menu. They will also offer some jazzed up holiday accoutrements including Sweet Potato Mash with a Maple Rosemary Glaze, Cranberry Sauce, a House Crouton with local sage dressing, Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars, and a Pumpkin Spiced Martini! Dave and Jerry’s also only have a few reservations left available, so call today! They are also offering takeout options for you to “grill in your villa.” These Chef’s Meal Kits are designed to feed two to four people and come complete with cooking tips and wine pairing recommendations.

420 to Center is hosting their 9th annual Thanksgiving pot luck. If you are interested in attending, stop by in advance and sign up to bring a side dish or dessert. Sharkey and Garbo will be cooking up five turkeys and apps and starters begin at 4:20. High Tide Bar & Seafood Grill is celebrating starting at 11AM with a full menu all day as well as: Roasted Turkey with Gravy Stuffing Mashed Potatoes Mac n cheese Green bean casserole Cranberry Sauce Thanksgiving offerings are available until they are gone and the view is free with purchase 🙂

And for another beautiful view with your Thanksgiving meal, plan to be at the place to be…The Beach Bar!

Morgan’s Mango is doing a full Thanksgiving Dinner Menu…

Reservations strongly recommended. The full menu is available on their Facebook page but they sent me a few sneak peeks. Check out these amazingly colorful plates:

And in Coral Bay, Rhumb Lines is cooking up something special…

They will be offering a classic Thanksgiving plate while supplies last. The standard menu will be offered throughout service as well.

Cruz Bay Landing is serving up a traditional holiday meal with a side of live music!

Dinner starts at 4PM and live music with Haile at 6PM. Reservations are recommended. They are offering their regular menu options in addition to the following special holiday menu:

And, some additional takeaway options for your feast:

Need a side dish for your small gathering? North Shore Deli is whipping up some incredible Turkey Pot Pies for two and will be open with their full menu on Thanksgiving Day.

St. John Scoops will be open from 11-9 with hand packed pints to-go. Take your pie a la mode to the next level with some homemade ice cream.

If you’re looking for less traditional lunch and more of a “beach break,” Maho Crossroads, Greengo’s Caribbean Cantina and Margarita Phil’s will be open and serving their regular menus.

Another new spot, Love City Fresh, will be giving away bags of locally grown greens for a healthier addition to your holiday meal.

Love City Fresh is a new farm and picnic area above Colombo’s smoothie stand on Centerline. The farm hosts an array of local fruit trees and hydroponic grow containers for fast producing locally grown greens! I’ll be giving you an in depth look at this new spot shortly, but in the meantime, stop by and grab some greens on Thursday morning!

The following restaurants notified me that they are closed to celebrate the holiday with family:

The Terrace Restaurant

18.64 The Restaurant

Lovango Rum Bar

Tap and Still

Skinny Legs

I will be updating this throughout the week as I receive more information. So, please, check back for more options, stay safe with your holiday gathering and ENJOY the food and the view!