New Options for Island Hopping Beginning this April

There are exciting new options for visiting the islands of St Croix, Anegada and Virgin Gorda starting this month.

Fly the Whale is an established airline that has introduced low cost flights from St Thomas to St Croix. With flights as low as $95 one way, this carrier is offering multiple options for their 25 minute hop over to our sister island of St Croix. You can book a flight and learn more on the Fly the Whale website.

Inter Island Boat Services is introducing two new options for day trips to the British Virgin Islands of Anegada and Virgin Gorda. All trips will require a minimum amount of booked passengers to confirm each departure date. In addition, each passenger must have with them a valid passport and $30 cash Customs Fee.

Currently, the 2 hour trip to Anegada is scheduled to depart Red Hook at 7:30am and Cruz Bay at 8:00am with the return from Virgin Gorda at 3:30pm. Cost, in addition to the above noted customs fee of $30pp, is $200 per adult round trip and $180 per adult one way.

The 90 minute ferry to Virgin Gorda is also scheduled to depart Red Hook at 7:30am and Cruz Bay at 8:00am returning from Virgin Gorda at 3:45pm. Cost, in addition to the above noted customs fee of cash $30pp, is $150 per adult round trip and $130 per adult one way.

For further questions, please contact Inter Island Boat Services directly.