New Business Alert! Wharfside Village Hotel Opening This Month

Good Morning! Last week, I was given and exclusive sneak peak of the newly renovated boutique hotel located on Cruz Bay’s Waterfront and I was so excited to see the updates and changes to this incredible space! All of the Wharfside Village has undergone an EXTREME makeover that encapsulates real world comforts with sleek and modern design and a “down island” feel.

Wharfside Village took a heavy hit during the storms of 2017…maybe a little more than meets the eye, revealed owner and operator, Joe Decourcy, during my tour. The entire building was constructed in the 1980’s and not much updating had occurred in the years between the original construction and Irma’s impact. What you are seeing today is a COMPLETE remodel from the inside out that will stand the test of time.

The new space is located literally within steps of all of the famed restaurants, shops and beach bars of Wharfside Village. But, with amazing soundproofing in all of the 15 rooms at the hotel, you won’t be void of a good night’s sleep or early morning quiet time.

Dawn Leroux, acting General Manager, highlighted the layout of the private rooms during our tour and that they would be perfect for a large group or wedding party. Fifteen deluxe hotel rooms of various size and price points are spread within arm’s reach of one another across the two upper levels of the complex. Offering both privacy and close proximity for guests traveling together in a large group.

I personally am super excited to follow along as the Wharfside Village Hotel opens their doors with full functionality and guest capacity in the coming weeks! More to come on the entire Wharfside project including detailed hotel amenities and pictures, restaurants, casino, clothing & jewelry retail and water sports.