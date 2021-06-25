Real Estate Spotlight: Side by Side Coral Bay Cottages with Endless Opportunities!

Two income producing cottages nestled into the hillside, high above Coral Bay, are currently on the market and move in ready with built in bookings! Coconut Hill Cottage and Tropical Tree House are solar powered, fully equipped and moments away from the quaint shops and restaurants in town, yet surrounded by tranquility and incredible views.

These two cottages are absolutely adorable and just oozing with island charm but fully loaded with technology and all of the bells and whistles! With ALL of the power outages recently, the solar panels and two Tesla power walls are begging me to move in 🙂 You and your guests will be gratefully less reliant on WAPA with this sustainable power backup. In my opinion, it is a HUGE selling point for booking visitors! And, you can monitor your cistern levels remotely from your smart phone or computer, making sure your guests are never waiting around for a water delivery. Whether you choose to rent these lovely abodes full time or move into one and rent the other, both of these systems are invaluable on island!

Let’s start with the location….The cottage and “tree house” sit are perched high above Wok on the Beach, Zemi Designs, Jolly Dog, Salty Mongoose and Dolphin Market, making it a quick drive for picking up dinner or grabbing a few things from the market. You will be about a 10-15 minute drive from Salt Pond, Ram Head, Miss Lucy’s and Lameshur and about 30 minutes from Waterlemon, Maho and Francis at your new digs. For anyone looking for some peace and quiet partnered with convenience…Well, you have found it with this dynamic duo!

Coconut Hill Cottage is the main house and, as you can see in the cover photo, this beautifully adorable masonry home is surrounded by lush green foliage and sturdily built with native island stone work. It houses two bedrooms plus a sleeping loft and three bathrooms.

The kitchen at Coconut Cottage is sleek and modern…I love all of the random color pops in this home, such as the royal blue cabinets! The updated technology doesn’t stop with the power walls and cistern. Will you look at that beautiful stainless steel gas stove???

The bathrooms and bedrooms in the main masonry home are spacious and fully equipped for comfort and relaxation. I personally love this coral colored Saltillo tiling that spans throughout the home from the kitchen countertops to the floors to the shower.

The floor plan of Coconut Hill Cottage is smart and allows for privacy in the two main bedrooms. The bedrooms, each with their own attached bath, are on the lower level of the home. While the kitchen, grand room, screened in patio with dining area and lounge and a third bathroom reside on the main entry level with the sleeping loft perched just above the great room.

Tropical Tree House is just a stones throw away and is shrouded in tropical greenery and amazing views!

You’ll enter this quaint abode from the screened in porch that is equally surrounded by lush green foliage and sweet tropical breezes.

Tropical Tree House is a petite home and a perfectly lovely retreat for a couple or small group of friends. The lofted bedroom and oversized sofa (or the hammock!) allow for sleeping space for up to three guests.

The lofted bedroom that resides above the living area is simple, super spacious and bright. A perfect place to rest your head after a long day at the beach 🙂

And the cuteness and comfort of this beautiful little space carries over into the kitchen! The current owners did not cut corners with the updated appliances in either of these homes. Again with that beautiful gas stove! I love the way they have randomly placed the colors on the cabinets…Bright yellow would not have been my pick but it’s absolutely funky and I love it!

Oh, and did I mention there is also a pool?

Coconut Hill Cottage and Tropical Tree House are currently listed together on this lush, green half acre lot in Upper Carolina with 340 Real Estate for $1,149,000. Take a look at the complete listing on these income producing homes and contact Agent Tammy Donnelly to take a closer look!