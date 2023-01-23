fbpx
Mandatory Beach Break: Cinnamon Bay

On Sunday, I had the rare day off with opportunity to head to the beach for a bit!  We headed out North Shore Road from town without expectations about which beach we would hit; knowing based on the boat’s schedule for the upcoming week and the crowds in town that the parking lots would likely be overflowing.  So, we drove until we found a parking lot with an open spot.   And settled in for the afternoon at Cinnamon Bay 🙂

Take a few minutes to breathe in the sights and sounds of one of our favorite Virgin Islands National Park beaches….

I hope that got your Monday off to a fantastic start!  Have a great day!

