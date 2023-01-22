Local Musician Taking His Set to Sea

Scotty Rohlfsen has been a staple on St. John since he came to volunteer after the storms. His jolly demeanor and friendly smile are hard to miss. It also helps that he is about a foot taller than most of his peers. Service industry people on either end of the island get excited when they see Scotty’s name on the live music schedule because they know they’re going to have a fun, chill night while he is performing.

If you have never seen one of Scotty’s solo shows at Cruz Bay Landing or Surf Club Cantina, you may be familiar with his other projects. In his 4.5 years on island, Scotty has played with 6” Tsunamis, After Irma, Moss Henry Band, and the Sand Lizards. He was also the previous host of open mic night at Sun Dog Cafe.

Rohlfsen is ready to take his music offshore by performing on a few sunset trips with Voodoo Charters. Beginning Monday, 1/23, you can catch Scotty entertaining during this evening excursion. $110 per person covers a full bar, charcuterie snacks, the boat trip, and the entertainment (tips to captain, crew, and entertainment are not included in the ticket cost, but are greatly appreciated). The beautiful St. John sunset is also a huge bonus.

Scotty is planning a fun, guitar-centric set full of rock, funk, and folk favorites. He likes to interact with the crowd, take requests, improvise, and inspire a nice sing-along. I recently caught a set in Coral Bay and had a blast dancing along in my seat with my 6-month-old while he played his energetic rendition of The General. Did I mention that Scotty’s shows are family-friendly? This evening sunset adventure would be appropriate for date night, a family outing, or you can use it to pre-game for a night out on the town.

The trip runs from 5 to 7pm and he is planning to be onboard for Monday, 1/23, Friday, 1/27, and Friday, 2/3. Pickup and drop-off will be at the National Park Dock in Cruz Bay. Guests can book directly through Voodoo at voodoovi.com.

Not sure if a day out on the water is right for you? Sunset trips are the perfect short-term sampler. Good for water rookies and the seasoned seafarer. Voodoo is a large-capacity, luxury power catamaran with plenty of space for a comfortable ride.





