Love City Seafood Festival- Seafood, Sunshine and Culture

Good morning! The St. John’s Love City Seafood Festival at Frank Powell Park, an event that brings together the culture, food and the people of St. John, came to a close a little while back. Let’s take a look into the experience and the delights which unfolded.

The Seafood Festival of 2024 was truly a showcase of the Cruzan cuisines, entertainment, and joy. This annual extravaganza promises a sensory feast, blending tantalizing culinary creations, vibrant entertainment, and the lively essence of the Caribbean.

As you explore the diverse offerings of our local vendors, you are enchanted by mouthwatering lobster, succulent salmon, and an impressive array of seafood and vegan delicacies. There’s something to delight every palate, perfectly complemented by a refreshing selection of local beverages that accentuate the exquisite flavors of the Caribbean.

Yet, the Love City Seafood Festival is more than a mere culinary adventure—it’s a celebration of culture, community, and the rich heritage of St. John. Immerse yourself in the infectious rhythms of the Love City Pan Dragon and dynamic dancers, who will dazzle you with captivating performances throughout the day.

Join us next year as we unite to celebrate the bounty of the sea, warmth of the sun, and the unbridled joy of island life. Whether you’re a seasoned seafood enthusiast or simply eager to experience the best of St. John, mark your calendars and start the countdown to the 5th Annual Love City Seafood Festival in March 2025. Returning to the stunning shores of St. John, we eagerly anticipate welcoming you with open arms to another unforgettable celebration of food, culture, and community.

We’ll see you next year at the Love City Seafood Festival!