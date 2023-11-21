Island Gems Raffle: THREE Opportunities to Win a Trip to St. John!

The Emerald Ticket prize package features a one week stay at Cruz On Inn, a five-bedroom luxury villa in Chocolate Hole, as well as a discounted rental from Slim Man’s Jeep Rental.

Activities include a cabana day at Lovango Resort & Beach Club and a half day charter with Rock ‘n Rolla Charters. As the winner of the Emerald Ticket, you’ll also enjoy dining gift certificates at Sam & Jack’s Deli, High Tide Seafood Bar & Grill, Morgan’s Mango and shopping certificates for the Tap Room Brewtique, and Lulee St John!

For the adventurous traveler, the Sapphire Ticket package is the way to go!

The winner of the Sapphire Ticket will land in a cottage at beautiful Cinnamon Bay Beach and Campground for a week where you’ll enjoy a week on the sandy shores of Cinnamon Bay in the Virgin Islands National Park.

Activities for the week include a dinghy rental from Wharfside Watersports and an outing in beautiful Coral Bay on Salt Deck. You’ll also enjoy gift certificates to Trunk Bay Concessions, Dazey Drive In, The Windmill Bar, Golden Hour, and Virginabis in order to enhance your relaxing stay on the beach!

The third and final package is the Ruby Ticket…Perfect for any of you looking for a romantic getaway!

The winner of the Ruby Ticket will enjoy a five-night stay for two at the luxurious Wharfside Village Hotel on the Cruz Bay Waterfront. This gem of a boutique hotel offers a front row seat to the views of Cruz Bay, top notch service and amenities and the ultimate convenience of being just steps away from all of your favorite bars, restaurants and shopping!

What romantic getaway would be complete without a sunset sail? As the winner of the Ruby Ticket, you and your special someone will enjoy a sunset sail with Cruz Bay Watersports and a luxurious day at Caneel Bay Beach Club at Honeymoon. Gift certificates to The Wine Shop, The Terrace and The Tap Room will ensure amazing food and drink. And you’ll have the opportunity to treat each other to a special keepsake from your trip with shopping certificates to Freebird and The Little Things!

If you’re having trouble deciding which package is the best fit for you, you can let the fates decide for you. You don’t have to choose just one…You can also enter the general drawing for a chance to win any of the three packages. With multiple ticket purchases and a whole lotta luck, you might score more than one of these fantastic trips to St. John. But you have to play to win. So, head on over to the Island Gems Raffle today to enter to win one or all of these amazing vacation packages.

And remember, the funds collected from every single ticket purchased in the Love City Gems Raffle will go straight towards rebuilding yet another Hurricane damaged home. Isn’t it crazy to think that SIX years after the storms, we are STILL rebuilding here on St. John? Well, every single day, the team at Love City Strong is continuing their efforts to place St. Johnians back in their homes. Help them help you. Enter to win a trip to Love City today!