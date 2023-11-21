fbpx
Island Gems Raffle: THREE Opportunities to Win a Trip to St. John!

Island Gems Raffle: THREE Opportunities to Win a Trip to St. John!

Good Morning, Good Morning!  I have some amazing news to share with you all today.  Obviously, the focus is on the incredible prize packages that could land you a free stay on St. John by entering Love City Strong’s Island Gems Raffle.  But that isn’t the only fantastic news.  To date, this incredibly essential island non-profit has restored 37 homes, destroyed or damaged by the impacts of Hurricanes Irma and Maria and returned St. John residents to their homes.  But there is more work to be done, more island residents who need to go home.  And you can help them get there.  And win a trip to St. John in the process!

Island Gems Raffle: THREE Opportunities to Win a Trip to St. John! 1
RHI has successfully completed 37 rebuild projects since the 2017 storms. But there is still work to be done!
The organization we are focusing on today is Love City Strong.  You might remember that name if you were following the relief and recovery efforts after Hurricane Irma.  This non-profit rose up from the landfall of one of the most catastrophic events ever to collide with St. John.  They coordinated evacuation efforts and supply drives in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Irma and later went on to develop their status as a 501(c)3 organization to meet the needs in the community that other non-profits were not addressing.
Island Gems Raffle: THREE Opportunities to Win a Trip to St. John! 2
Love City Strong began as three island residents evacuated 1200 people from St. John after the storms. Read the article.
Later, they went on to establish the Resilient Housing Initiative (RHI), a program that filled a giant gap left in the path of Irma’s destruction.  Established in 2018, RHI was created to help rebuild the homes on St. John that were damaged or destroyed by the catastrophic storms of 2017.  It is now the longest running home rebuild program on the island and a great example of establishing community resilience through public-private partnerships. Every home rebuilt or repaired through RHI is more disaster resistant and safer than ever thanks to the hard work of licensed Virgin Islands contractors and small businesses.  Yay team work!
Island Gems Raffle: THREE Opportunities to Win a Trip to St. John! 3
To date, this essential program has rebuilt or repaired 37 hurricane damaged or destroyed homes on St. John.  Thus, placing island residents in a hurricane safe structure that they can once again call home. Now, if you have ever looked into the cost of building or repairing a home on this little rock in the middle of the ocean, you KNOW what an expensive endeavor this program has been.  And Love City Strong could not have achieved this incredible milestone without your help and donations.
Island Gems Raffle: THREE Opportunities to Win a Trip to St. John! 4
But, they are not simply asking for funding.  No, no.  This year, with the help of Love City businesses and community partners, the diligently hard-working team at Love City Strong has put together not one, not two but THREE amazing prize packages that all of you can enter in order to spend some idyllic days on the beautiful island that we all call our home (or home away) in one way or another.
Island Gems Raffle: THREE Opportunities to Win a Trip to St. John! 5
By entering to win today, you can choose between a romantic trip for two at the Wharfside Village Hotel, a unique experience in nature at the Cinnamon Bay Beach & Campground, a luxurious stay at the Cruz on Inn Villa or take a chance and enter to win all three! All packages include gift certificates for dining, shopping, and activities. Winners will be chosen on Giving Tuesday; the annual day of giving back.

Are you ready to ENTER TO WIN a trip to St. John?

Island Gems Raffle: THREE Opportunities to Win a Trip to St. John! 6

The Emerald Ticket prize package features a one week stay at Cruz On Inn, a five-bedroom luxury villa in Chocolate Hole, as well as a discounted rental from Slim Man’s Jeep Rental.

Island Gems Raffle: THREE Opportunities to Win a Trip to St. John! 7
The Emerald Ticket will land you and your friends or family in this BEAUTIFUL space for a week!

Activities include a cabana day at Lovango Resort & Beach Club and a half day charter with Rock ‘n Rolla Charters.  As the winner of the Emerald Ticket, you’ll also enjoy dining gift certificates at Sam & Jack’s Deli, High Tide Seafood Bar & Grill, Morgan’s Mango and shopping certificates for the Tap Room Brewtique, and Lulee St John!

Island Gems Raffle: THREE Opportunities to Win a Trip to St. John! 8
Enjoy the amenities of Lovango Resort + Beach Club for a day during your stay!

For the adventurous traveler, the Sapphire Ticket package is the way to go!

Island Gems Raffle: THREE Opportunities to Win a Trip to St. John! 9

The winner of the Sapphire Ticket will land in a cottage at beautiful Cinnamon Bay Beach and Campground for a week where you’ll enjoy a week on the sandy shores of Cinnamon Bay in the Virgin Islands National Park.

Island Gems Raffle: THREE Opportunities to Win a Trip to St. John! 10
Your front “yard” for the week as the winner of the Sapphire Ticket! Dreamy, right?

Activities for the week include a dinghy rental from Wharfside Watersports and an outing in beautiful Coral Bay on Salt Deck.  You’ll also enjoy gift certificates to Trunk Bay Concessions, Dazey Drive In, The Windmill Bar, Golden Hour, and Virginabis in order to enhance your relaxing stay on the beach!

Island Gems Raffle: THREE Opportunities to Win a Trip to St. John! 11
Enjoy a day of play in Coral Bay on Salt Deck!

The third and final package is the Ruby Ticket…Perfect for any of you looking for a romantic getaway!

Island Gems Raffle: THREE Opportunities to Win a Trip to St. John! 12

The winner of the Ruby Ticket will enjoy a five-night stay for two at the luxurious Wharfside Village Hotel on the Cruz Bay Waterfront.   This gem of a boutique hotel offers a front row seat to the views of Cruz Bay, top notch service and amenities and the ultimate convenience of being just steps away from all of your favorite bars, restaurants and shopping!

Island Gems Raffle: THREE Opportunities to Win a Trip to St. John! 13
Enjoy five-nights of watching the boats come and go from the main hub of St. John.

What romantic getaway would be complete without a sunset sail? As the winner of the Ruby Ticket, you and your special someone will enjoy a sunset sail with Cruz Bay Watersports and a luxurious day at Caneel Bay Beach Club at Honeymoon.   Gift certificates to The Wine Shop, The Terrace and The Tap Room will ensure amazing food and drink.  And you’ll have the opportunity to treat each other to a special keepsake from your trip with shopping certificates to Freebird and The Little Things!

Island Gems Raffle: THREE Opportunities to Win a Trip to St. John! 14
Sail into the sunset with Cruz Bay Watersports as the winner of the Ruby Ticket!

If you’re having trouble deciding which package is the best fit for you, you can let the fates decide for you.  You don’t have to choose just one…You can also enter the general drawing for a chance to win any of the three packages.  With multiple ticket purchases and a whole lotta luck, you might score more than one of these fantastic trips to St. John.  But you have to play to win.  So, head on over to the Island Gems Raffle today to enter to win one or all of these amazing vacation packages.

And remember, the funds collected from every single ticket purchased in the Love City Gems Raffle will go straight towards rebuilding yet another Hurricane damaged home.  Isn’t it crazy to think that SIX years after the storms, we are STILL rebuilding here on St. John?  Well, every single day, the team at Love City Strong is continuing their efforts to place St. Johnians back in their homes.  Help them help you.  Enter to win a trip to Love City today!

Island Gems Raffle: THREE Opportunities to Win a Trip to St. John! 15

Leave a Comment