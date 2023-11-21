Island Gems Raffle: THREE Opportunities to Win a Trip to St. John!

Good Morning, Good Morning! I have some amazing news to share with you all today. Obviously, the focus is on the incredible prize packages that could land you a free stay on St. John by entering Love City Strong’s Island Gems Raffle. But that isn’t the only fantastic news. To date, this incredibly essential island non-profit has restored 37 homes, destroyed or damaged by the impacts of Hurricanes Irma and Maria and returned St. John residents to their homes. But there is more work to be done, more island residents who need to go home. And you can help them get there. And win a trip to St. John in the process!
The organization we are focusing on today is Love City Strong. You might remember that name if you were following the relief and recovery efforts after Hurricane Irma. This non-profit rose up from the landfall of one of the most catastrophic events ever to collide with St. John. They coordinated evacuation efforts and supply drives in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Irma and later went on to develop their status as a 501(c)3 organization to meet the needs in the community that other non-profits were not addressing.
Later, they went on to establish the Resilient Housing Initiative (RHI), a program that filled a giant gap left in the path of Irma’s destruction. Established in 2018, RHI was created to help rebuild the homes on St. John that were damaged or destroyed by the catastrophic storms of 2017. It is now the longest running home rebuild program on the island and a great example of establishing community resilience through public-private partnerships. Every home rebuilt or repaired through RHI is more disaster resistant and safer than ever thanks to the hard work of licensed Virgin Islands contractors and small businesses. Yay team work!
To date, this essential program has rebuilt or repaired 37 hurricane damaged or destroyed homes on St. John. Thus, placing island residents in a hurricane safe structure that they can once again call home. Now, if you have ever looked into the cost of building or repairing a home on this little rock in the middle of the ocean, you KNOW what an expensive endeavor this program has been. And Love City Strong could not have achieved this incredible milestone without your help and donations.
By entering to win today, you can choose between a romantic trip for two at the Wharfside Village Hotel, a unique experience in nature at the Cinnamon Bay Beach & Campground, a luxurious stay at the Cruz on Inn Villa or take a chance and enter to win all three! All packages include gift certificates for dining, shopping, and activities. Winners will be chosen on Giving Tuesday; the annual day of giving back.
For the adventurous traveler, the Sapphire Ticket package is the way to go!
The winner of the Sapphire Ticket will land in a cottage at beautiful Cinnamon Bay Beach and Campground for a week where you’ll enjoy a week on the sandy shores of Cinnamon Bay in the Virgin Islands National Park.
The third and final package is the Ruby Ticket…Perfect for any of you looking for a romantic getaway!
The winner of the Ruby Ticket will enjoy a five-night stay for two at the luxurious Wharfside Village Hotel on the Cruz Bay Waterfront. This gem of a boutique hotel offers a front row seat to the views of Cruz Bay, top notch service and amenities and the ultimate convenience of being just steps away from all of your favorite bars, restaurants and shopping!
And remember, the funds collected from every single ticket purchased in the Love City Gems Raffle will go straight towards rebuilding yet another Hurricane damaged home. Isn’t it crazy to think that SIX years after the storms, we are STILL rebuilding here on St. John? Well, every single day, the team at Love City Strong is continuing their efforts to place St. Johnians back in their homes. Help them help you. Enter to win a trip to Love City today!