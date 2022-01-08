Important Testing Clarification: PCR AND RAPID Tests are Both OK!

Happy Weekend to you all! I normally try to take the weekends off…from at least this job 🙂 But, I saw a ton of comments on the post from Thursday that are basically just false. And, for those of your with upcoming trips on the horizon, I wanted to give you a quick update about the type of test necessary to get into the territory.

(Disclaimer, I am not a doctor or a scientist or a government official. The following information is taken from Memorial Health Care, the USVI Travel Portal and my conversations with the USVI Department of Tourism).

I’m not quite sure where this misinformation came from, but a TON of readers have been posting in the comments on the blog and on social media that the test for entry into the territory has to be a PCR test. This is FALSE. First thing’s first…DO NOT take recommendations or information from random posts online. Go straight to the source. The USVI Travel Portal’s current pop up window clearly states the following:

OK, so Antigen test OR NAAT (PCR). Correct?

Antigen Test: (frequently referred to as a rapid test). This test detects protein fragments specific to the Coronavirus. It can be done in a clinic, doctor’s office, or hospital. Turnaround time for results is usually very quick and in some cases, results can be reported within 15 minutes.

NAAT (PCR): PCR testing is considered the “gold standard” in SARS-CoV-2 detection. This test actually detects RNA (or genetic material) that is specific to the virus and can detect the virus within days of infection, even those who have no symptoms. The test can be done in a clinic, hospital, or even in your car. Turnaround time is longer, generally in the 2-3 day range but results can be in as little as 24 hours. When demand is high, results can take a week or longer.

In addition to both of these tests being accepted from a trusted lab with the name and address of the lab clearly printed on the official results that are uploaded to the travel portal, BiNax Now AG Proctored at-home tests are also accepted.

The BiNax Now tests that are accepted must be proctored with an emed.com physician. But, they are an at home testing option that will be accepted by the USVI Travel Portal.

So, Rapid Tests are ok. PCR tests are ok. BiNax Now AG Card Proctored at home tests are ok within a 72 hour window of travel (not arrival).

Two other quick updates:

You have recently had COVID and are still testing positive. What do you do? CALL the Department of Tourism, NOW. There has been conflicting information on this end as to how to proceed if you have been cleared from quarantine but are still testing positive. The big thing here is this: Do not rely on an at home test to say you are positive. If you test positive with an at home test, immediately schedule a test with your physician so that you have proof of date of past positivity if needed.

You are traveling in the next 24 hours and still haven’t received your green code. What do you do? OK, a few things here. I was assured from the DOT that they are very busy but are sorting the test results based on the departure time and date. Everyone who is traveling SHOULD have their green code by midnight the night before travel. If you did not receive it (and now that you submitted the proper negative test results), there are a couple of ways to proceed… If you are traveling on a weekday, just call them on the morning of travel or the afternoon before! Have the code for each member of your party from the confirmation email handy when you call. They can likely expedite the results. If you cannot reach them before leaving for the airport, print the confirmation email and your valid, negative test results to have on hand to show the airline and the gate agents on St. Thomas. I cannot speak to the airline policies, but it might do you one solid to contact your airline as well before heading to the airport to make sure they will accept the paper copies.



Please be patient with the folks on the ground here…On the phone or in person. This has likely not been an easy transition for them either 🙂 Hopefully this will simmer out soon and we will be back to the easier five day window…

I apologize if I seem a bit frustrated today…I had originally planned to share some beautiful pictures with you all instead of another testing update! But, this is the dominant conversation and I’m trying my best to continue to get this rapidly changing information out there to you all! I know it is all very frustrating and stressful. As I mentioned previously, my parents are headed down on January 30 and we are dealing with the same thing. At my advisement, they scheduled their tests last week for the upcoming 72-hour window and plan to quarantine for 10-14 days prior to their trip in order to ensure their negative test results, and their coveted annual trip to St. John (to see me!).

If you need any clarification or have questions about any of the testing information, please PM me on Facebook or email me and I’ll do my best to get those answers to you! If I don’t know, I’ll make a call and find out. But, first, please go straight to the source and reference the USVI Travel Portal and/or call the Department of Tourism, Monday-Friday from 8AM-5PM AST at 1-800-372-8784. Getting information about your specific situation straight from the DOT will likely be better in the event that someone conveys inaccurate information to you…I would also ask for email clarification so you have something in writing.

I have some fun things lined up for early next week….So, please, bear with me if the travel testing information is not relevant to you. It is extremely important to so many with upcoming trips right now. I’ll get you back to the positive stuff in just a few days. Have a great weekend everyone!