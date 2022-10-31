Happy Halloween!

Good Morning, Good Morning! St. John has been celebrating Halloween since Friday with tons of reasons to get into costume over the weekend. But the fun isn’t over yet! Take a peek at today’s festivities…

Two Trick or Treat Opportunities:

Trick or Treat at Mongoose Junction: Trick or Treat for candy and kids’ books! 4PM-6PM throughout the shopping plaza. Don’t forget to stop by St. John Scoops for Candy Corn or Monster Mash Ice Cream.

Trunk or Treat at the gravel lot near the car barge: This event is AWESOME! It’s difficult to take the kiddos door to door in a “neighborhood” on St. John so some parents coordinated to gather their decorated cars in the gravel lot in order to create a “trunk” or treat for the kids. And, let’s face it, the adults are going to have a blast too. Trunks will be open for treats from 4PM-7PM tonight!

Multiple Costumed “Night Out” Events:

Dr!ink St. John is celebrating their opening day of the season with a Halloween Party at 7PM this evening. The theme is “Dynamic Duos” and the winner of the costume contest will receive a $150 Dr!nk Gift Certificate.

The Beach Bar is hosting live music and a costume contest this evening. Lourdes and the Switch takes the stage at 7PM and the costume contest is at 9PM with Milagro, Stoli and Leatherback Brewing Company drink specials all night.

The Windmill Bar has a mini festival happening on top of the mountain tonight, featuring traveling musicians and local acts. The Halloween Family Reunion begins at 8PM and Chali Tuna, Mother Goat, Bubba Love and Dj Chris Karns. The theme is Addams Family and The Munsters and guests are encouraged to dress the part 😉 Tickets are $30 and are available at the door or on the website.

La Tapa Plage announced yesterday that they will be hosting a “La Mer” Halloween party tonight! Guests for dinner and drinks are encouraged to dress in maritime inspired costumes to enjoy a magical evening on the waterfront with a special seafood menu and spooky cocktails.