Real Estate Spotlight: Don’t Miss this Charming “Island Style” Cottage in Coral Bay

Good Morning! I write up a lot of crazy beautiful expansive villas on this site. But rarely do I get the opportunity to feature an approachable and affordable opportunity, ideal for a long-time resident or first-time homeowner on St. John. This darling one bedroom, one-bathroom island Caribbean cottage encompasses the essence of authentic island living here on St. John and is absolutely perfect for a young couple wishing to relocate or a St. John resident who is ready to get out of the stressful shuffle of the rental market. Let’s take a look at this charming Coral Bay home…

First, if you are looking for bells and whistles and masonry pools and luxury, this is not the home for you. But if you are on the hunt for a quiet, comfortable and authentic St. John style home that is absolutely attainable for a year-round resident or first-time home buyer, then keep reading!

This cottage, located close to Coral Bay with beautiful views of the harbor and the lush green mountains surrounding it, has beautiful stone walls and pathways surrounding it that wind through the mature landscaping of the .24-acre grounds.

Now, this home is 100% after my heart. It so reminds me of my first rental home on island; unique artist touches throughout the stone walls, a rustic treehouse like feel and creative use of the quaint space.

The wrap around deck with covered porch add an additional 100 square feet to the total footprint of the cottage, giving you space for gardening, yoga or meditation, dining and entertaining your neighbors.

The interior of the cottage features an open floor plan, compete with a dining area, living space and kitchen a kitchen with beautiful cabinetry and plenty of storage and counter space.

New light fixtures, lofted ceilings with exposed beams and beautiful slate flooring are featured throughout the home.

The first bedroom (yes, there is opportunity for two!) is located just off the living area and has private patio access to bring that beautiful ocean breeze inside while you sleep. If the winds aren’t enough to keep you cool at night, there is also air conditioning in the primary bedroom.

On the main level of the home, you’ll also find a laundry room, a loft that can be used for additional storage and a spacious bathroom.

Now, I mentioned the possibility of a second bedroom. Down the external winding stone staircase is a second room that is currently being used for storage. This room has a platform for a queen size bed and a desk built into it and could very easily be converted into an office/guest bedroom for hosting your friends in your new island cottage!

I see so much potential in this move-in ready St. John style cottage. Between the loft storage, the addition of the guest room, the beautiful outdoor living area and the lush native plants and incredible stonework surrounding the property it’s just an absolute gem!

Could you picture yourself calling this island cottage home? Well, it is currently listed with 340 Reall Estate for just $595,000. If you can imagine yourself loving island life in this space, take a look at the full listing and contact Agent Tammy Donnelly today to schedule a showing or find out more information.