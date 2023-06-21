Guest Contributor: Thank You, St. John

Good Morning! St. John is undeniably a special place, with aspects that are so captivating, they resonate with the entire community, locals and tourists alike. There are also incredible memories that are unique and have special meaning to individuals, families, and friends. We encourage you to take a moment, step away from the noise of every day life, and read a story submitted from a guest contributor while you reflect on the time you’ve spent on St. John over the years.

For 17 years, our family has vacationed on the small but mighty island of St. John. Little did we know that our first trip in 2006 would begin the start of a tradition and enduring affection for Love City.

St. John has given so much to us. More than a vacation destination, your island is our home away from home and is as comfortable as a well-worn flip-flop. It provides an oasis of indescribable beauty for our family to connect with each other and disconnect from the chaos. It’s difficult to pinpoint a single remarkable experience or story that fully encompasses why we return year after year, as it is a collection of experiences and memories that reflect why we treasure the island.

Thank you, St. John, for your magnificent beaches, like Gibney, Trunk, and Maho—the perfect intersection of tranquility and natural splendor where our family has spent early quiet mornings floating in the calm water, listening to the water gently hit the shore, watching the boats sail by, and the pelicans soar.

Thank you to the captains, especially the OG John Brandi (may he rest in peace), that keep us safe on our day charters, taking us snorkeling and swimming, sharing your knowledge of the island’s rich history, entertaining us with the latest island news, taking us to our favorite lunch spots and introducing us to new ones, and of course, taking us to Jost.

Thank you for Coral Bay and the East End, where my husband and I have discovered hidden gems like Vie’s Snack Shack (now closed) and frequented Skinny Legs. We have hiked to the top of Rams Head twice, overwhelmed by the peace and quiet, only broken up by waves crashing against the rock, pebbles cracking under our footsteps, and the wind in our ears.

Thank you for the villas we have rented with pools. They are our afternoon gathering spot for reading, napping, laughter, conversation, and listening to playlists full of Jimmy Buffet, Kenney Chesney, Christopher Cross, and other favorite artists.

Thank you for the network of hiking trails that lead us to serene beaches, stunning views, and ancient ruins, reminding us of the culture and history upon which St. John is built and allowing us to immerse ourselves in your natural wonders, like Reef Bay with the Petroglyphs, Waterlemon Cay and the Murphy Great House, to name a few.

Thank you for a dynamic and growing culinary scene, offering many restaurants and sunset-worthy bars that delight our senses with rich flavors.

Thank you for a rich and captivating creative arts scene that has allowed me and my mother-in-law to take photography classes from Steve Simonsen. I’ll always remember the year we were on the island for Carnival, snapping as many photos as possible, attempting to put our newly discovered skills to work to capture the beauty and celebration unfolding downtown. And to the local painters and artisans that have allowed us the opportunity to bring your art into our homes.

And thank you for rebuilding after Hurricanes Irma and Maria. Like many others, our hearts broke from afar, watching the devastation and destruction, fearing for lost lives, and wondering if the island could recover. Given all the island has given us, we did our best to help those in need through donations. As soon as you were ready, we immediately returned.

Our memories are intertwined with the changes to the island – like touchpoints in the island’s modern history. We’ve seen restaurants come and go, move locations, and change menus and owners. We remember Jake’s, Waterfront Bistro, The Balcony, Chilly Billy’s, Donkey Diner, Morgan’s Mango (before and after the fire), Fish Trap, and more. Amid these changes, certain aspects steadfastly remain the same and represent the beating heart of St. John—the beautiful white soft sand that glistens like diamonds in the sun, the majestic sea turtles rising to the surface of the water, stunning panoramic views from overlooks and trail tops that make you smile and take a deep breath, roosters crowing at all hours of the day living in harmony with the iguanas and elusive mongoose; donkeys and goats walking and grazing along the road and hillsides, rainbows after an island rain and stunning sunsets that fill my camera.

Even when we return to reality on the mainland, St. John remains woven into our lives. From the symbolic hook bracelet on my wrist reminding me of island tales, to the ornaments we collect for our Christmas tree representing each year we’ve been on the island and the numerous meals I’ve cooked with spices from St. John Spice, these are some of the tangible reminders of our home away from home, sprinkled into our daily lives.

Each year, as we return to St. John and when we leave, we are reminded of the power of this rock in paradise to create lifelong memories and foster a sense of home. Thank you, St. John, for the permanent footprints on our hearts, a sea of memories with new discoveries, and for welcoming us with open arms all these years. Until we see you again.

Callie Turner is a freelance non-fiction writer. She lives with her husband, five dogs and two horses on a small farm in Ohio and has vacationed on St. John for the last 17 years, making lasting family memories.

