Enter to Win a Trip for 2 to Love City!!!

Good Morning, Good Morning! Who is ready for a trip to Love City??? All of us. Always. Right? Well, once again, Island Green Living Association will be sending one lucky dynamic duo on a luxurious getaway to St. John, complete with airfare, ocean front accommodations, Jeep rental, dining, shopping, excursions and more! Sure sounds like it might cut down on the vacation budget for the lucky someone who wins, right? Well, for just $50, any one of you could win this amazing vacation package (valued at $11,000!) to your favorite little rock AND support an amazing organization aimed at keeping things beautiful here in the process. Sounds like a win, win? Let’s take a closer look at the lodging and transportation portion of this getaway for two to Love City!

Airfare is absolutely half the battle in planning a trip to St. John these days. Flights are currently higher than I have ever seen them and, while we all know they will go down again, it makes it increasingly difficult to stay within your vacation budget in planning a trip. Currently, $1000 off your airfare costs will go a long way! And this year, The USVI Department of Tourism has teamed up with Island Green Living to contribute just that to their annual Earth Month Fundraiser. As a part of the getaway to Love City prize package, the lucky winner will receive a $1000 airfare voucher, courtesy of the Department of Tourism to chip in on the cost of getting here to enjoy your one week stay.

The winner of this year’s prize package will enjoy luxurious convenience at its finest in an ocean view condo at Gallows Point Resort. A spacious one-bedroom unit, overlooking the Pillsbury Sound, will be yours for SEVEN NIGHTS and you’ll find all the comforts of home in this beautiful space.

Inside your room, a King Size suite, living room and full kitchen are fully equipped with everything you’ll need to lounge, nap or prepare your own meals with the most incredible views and sounds of the sea as the backdrop. A cooler, beach chairs and beach towels ensure you’re ready for any Love City adventure during your eight-day, seven-night stay.

If you are having trouble deciding on which direction to go outside of the activities and excursions already planned for you as a part of your prize package, you can just reach out to the on-site concierge at Gallows Point for beach recommendations, dining reservations and other assistance throughout your stay. As a guest at Gallows Point Resort, you’ll enjoy direct access to the water from the property with amazing snorkeling within moments stroll from your room. An oceanfront pool, jacuzzi, BBQ area and complimentary parking are just a few of the many amenities available to you at Gallows Point Resort. And all of this amazingness is just steps from the dining and shopping in the heart of Cruz Bay.

Speaking of Gallows Point Resort, they are one of many local businesses that are currently partnered with Island Green Living and their recycling program. For a set donation each month, businesses can opt in for Island Green recycling staffers to come pick up their aluminum cans and plastics (#1, #2, #5). Since the last fundraiser, Island Green has been able to rapidly expand their collection efforts and bring in more local businesses by making it easier for them to hop on board the recycling train!

Other St. John businesses that have teamed up with Island Green in the fight against aluminum and plastic in our landfills are Beach Bar St. John, Cinnamon Bay Beach & Campground, Cruz Bay Landing, Gallows Point Resort, High Tide Bar & Seafood Grill, The Hills St. John, Lovango Resort + Beach Club, Maho Crossroads, USVI, Salty Mongoose Pizza & Rum Bar, Shambles- St John USVI, Skinny Legs in Coral Bay on St. John, The Tap & Still – Cruz Bay St. John, Westin St. John Resort & Villas, U.S. Virgin Islands, The Windmill Bar, Concessions at Trunk Bay and Grande Bay Resort!

Additionally, a new collection site has been added. And this one is HUGE for the boating world. A new recycling bin was installed near the fuel dock in Cruz Bay this spring, making it easier for boaters and their guests to join in the recycling efforts. Yes, St. John boaters can easily drop their recyclables at one of the four other recycling stations in Love City (the dumpster sites at Gifft Hill, across from EC Service Station and Love City Mini-Mart and at the ReSource Depot on Gifft Hill). However, on St. Thomas, there are less accessible bin collection sites for recycling but many of their boats pick up, drop off and fuel up on St. John. So, moving forward, this makes it easier for the Captains and crews of BOTH islands to properly dispose of their recyclable items!

To date, Island Green’s recycling efforts have diverted thousands of pounds of waste from our overflowing landfills….

Ocean-Bound Plastics : 34,908 lbs #1 PET Plastic – 23,662 lbs #2 HDPE Plastic – 6,840 lbs #5 PP Plastic – 4,406 lbs

Aluminum Cans: 1.5 million cans IN THE LAST YEAR! 2.5 million cans since the inception of the program



They aim to continue and expand their current recycling efforts over the next calendar year. To do so, they want to reach more visitors and villa owners as well as locals and residents in order to educate all of us about the growing ease of recycling here on St. John.

The expansion of this program that does good for the planet, for Love City and for all who enjoy it couldn’t have been done without your generosity during these fundraisers over the previous years. The money from your raffle tickets purchases in the past has gone to hiring new staff and keeping current staffers employed, keeping the truck moving that picks up the recyclables from both businesses and the bin sites and the general overhead that keeps this grass roots recycling program on this tiny island moving forward. So, the dollars for EVERY single raffle ticket goes directly back into keeping this and other Island Green programs going that are absolutely VITAL to the sustainability of Love City. Oh, and if that feel good stuff isn’t enough of a perk for you, the opportunity to win this luxurious week on St. John might just be enough to push you to get some raffle tickets today, right? 😉

But, I digress…Back to that $11,000 prize package which you could win with the purchase of just one $50 ticket!

In addition to assistance with your airfare AND seven nights lodging at the beautiful Gallows Point Resort, as the winner of this prize package you will also enjoy a complimentary Jeep rental throughout your stay! Oh, remember that complimentary parking at Gallows Point I mentioned? Well, you’ll have the convenience of parking just a few steps from all of your favorite restaurants with the luxury of jumping in the Jeep to go beach hopping and adventuring each day. Seashell Vacations, a locally owned and operated company offering vacation accommodations, car rentals and boat charters, has generously donated a Jeep to this nearly all-inclusive getaway for two that you can ENTER TO WIN!

But that’s not all, excursions, dining and shopping certificates are all included as well! Including a day in the lap of luxury at the Lovango Resort + Beach Club, dinner at La Tapa and Sun Dog Cafe, an afternoon at Lime Out via Salty Daze Charters, boating on Kekoa and Sailing Asante and MORE! Stay tuned for more details on the prize package. But, in the meantime, don’t “miss the boat!” Get your raffle tickets today!