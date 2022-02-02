COVID UPDATE: Travel Restrictions Eased as of February 2, 2022

Hello Hello! If you are traveling into the territory soon, I have some good news for you! You know that pesky 72 hour window for COVID testing? Well, as of today, February 2, 2022, we can say goodbye to that stressful process as the territory eases back to the five day window for testing as you prepare for travel to Love City 🙂

On January 3, 2022, Governor Bryan rolled out a tight window for COVID testing for travel into the USVI. Previously, visitors would have a five day window to test and provide negative results in order to gain that glorious green QR code and safely fly into the territory. With the rise of Omicron, that COVID testing window was tightened to a 72 hour window for testing and procuring results. When Governor Bryan announced this change, he said that in thirty days they would be reviewing this policy.

Well, we are just about at that thirty day window. And, yesterday, Lieutenant Governor Tregenza Roach announced at the weekly press conference that we would be returning to the previous testing requirements as of today. Woo hoo!!!!

So, starting today, here are the two ways that you can successfully get your green QR code for travel into the territory:

Domestic travelers must submit a negative result from an antigen (rapid) OR nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) (e.g., RT- PCR) COVID test taken within 5 days of travel.

Travelers vaccinated in the U.S. Virgin Islands may be able to use their vaccine status, in lieu of a COVID test result for travel from the U.S. mainland and/or from another U.S. Territory.

Please note, the only vaccinations that are able to be used to get into the territory are those vaccinations that were issued in the territory. Those questions are already rolling in. If you were vaccinated anywhere other than the USVI, you still need to test before arrival. But, now you have five days to do it!

You still DO NOT have to test in order to return from the USVI to the US mainland unless your arrival state requires it.