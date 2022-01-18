Coming Soon to a Liquor Store Near You – Pusser’s Painkillers in a Can!

Heads up gang…Beach and boat days everywhere are about to get a whole lot easier in the realm of cocktails to go! Over the summer, I wrote up the recipe and backstory for the world famous Pusser’s Painkillers, the official drink of the Virgin Islands. But, soon come, you won’t need to work so hard for those boat ready delectable drinks.

Starting next spring*, Pussers Painkillers will be available in a 12 ounce can! Now, I’m sure, like most other canned cocktails, these won’t be as delightful as the real deal on the beach at White Bay. But, nonetheless, I’m looking forward to testing them out. If they ever make their way to the Virgin Islands. 🙂

The headquarters for Pussers Rum Ltd. is located in Charleston, South Carolina. And, there, they have teamed up with HardScoop Distillery and Winery, another local Charleston company that produces boozy ice cream and sorbets, to produce these ready to drink cocktails, reminiscent of the Virgin Islands.

“We were honored and immediately jumped at the opportunity to work with Pusser’s Rum on this project,” said David Kirby, CEO of HardScoop. “The Painkiller is a legendary cocktail with countless die-hard fans around the world so there is a huge responsibility of recreating that perfect island taste as a ready-to-drink. It’s a challenge that we took very seriously. With our technology and processes we were able to make a product worthy of the Pusser’s and Painkiller name.”

The Painkiller cans will hold a healthy portion of three year aged Pussers Rum and all natural ingredients. The four packs will be available in stores next year and each of the ready to enjoy beverages will pack a “punch” with an ABV of 12.5%!

Oh, and speaking of Painkillers…Our favorite venue for these delightful rum drinks is in the running (and the lead!) for USA Today’s ten best beach bars in the world. You can vote for our favorite sandy stomping ground on the USA Today 10 Best website. We might not be able to go visit the Soggy Dollar Bar like we used to, but we can support them from afar…And, soon come, enjoy a tasty painkiller in a can while we are wishing we were there 🙂

Cover photo credit: Holy City Sinner…Because, hey, we definitely don’t have access to these drinks on island yet! Ha!

*The articles I found in relation to this topic were all posted in late 2021 and said “spring of next year.” for the release date. It’s unclear as to whether they meant spring of 2022 or 2023…We can hope for the best and expect to start seeing them in a few months tho!