Caribbean Cocktails at Home : The Painkiller

You arrive on St. John. You disembark the ferry and head where? Most likely your answer is happy hour! Why? Because you have been dreaming of your favorite island concoction since you last left and you can’t wait to get another one in your hand while you watch the sunset. But, let’s face it, we can’t always run to the closest beach bar whenever we get a hankering for a favorite island treat. So, I thought we might start helping you build your at home Caribbean cocktail recipe collection…Starting with the infamous Soggy Dollar Painkiller!

Many of you may not know this about me, but I was a bar tender on St. John for many years. I worked at Asolare, Motu>Drink, The Terrace, Spyglass, The Bowery, Zozo’s at the Sugarmill and moonlighted on occasion at Castaways>Dog House Pub, Sushi St. John and 420 to Center. Island cocktails were my first knowledge tree to climb when I moved to St. John in 2012. I remember my first training shift at Asolare…I was pouring a drink and my cocktail goddess of a mentor, Kim Holland, told me to just keep pouring the rum when I paused at the “stateside normal” 1 1/4 ounce pour. When the glass was half full of rum, she gave me the nod. Ok, so that’s how we do things here…. 🙂

I was thinking about things that my guests would always ask me while working behind the bar. A lot of times, my content on the site comes from those stories that I used to tell over and over again. Being a newcomer to the island, I would get hit with MANY questions I did not know the answer to. So, I would go home and google, I would ask questions of the long time residents I was privliged to be working with….always looking for the answers. Thus began my love affair with seeking out the history and “news” of St. John.

But the one question I DID know the answer to rather quickly was “How do I make this drink at home?” It was my first area of expertise on St. John. And, I feel like this info will be rather useful for all of you at home with a Caribbean thirst to be quenched! So, I’m going start a little cocktail series here and see how it goes. I’m going to start with the obvious, but will move through the list of what I consider to be some of the best cocktail concoctions on St. John (and, for this one, the BVI). PLEASE, let me know your favorites in the comments and I will try to pry the trade secrets from the hands of the bar staffers of St. John over the next few months!

I’m sure MANY of you have already perfected your “at home” Soggy Dollar Painkiller recipe for those chilly winter nights when you’re longing to be in the Virgin Islands and you need a “taste” of that familiarity. But we are going to start there today for all of the newcomers in the group that maybe need a little coaching 🙂

First, a little history lesson on the Painkiller. Did you know that this infamous rum cocktail is actually TRADEMARKED by Pusser’s Rum? I did not and neither did a NYC bar of the same name that received a lawsuit from the small rum distiller in 2011 which forced the new tiki style cocktail lounge to close its doors! Google that. It’s crazy!

Legend has it that the first version of a Painkiller was served at, you guessed it, the SOGGY DOLLAR BAR in the 1970’s. The following excerpt is from the Pusser’s Website:

A version of the classic Pusser’s Painkiller® had its start at the six-seat Soggy Dollar Bar on a long stretch of white sand beach at White Bay on the island of Jost Van Dyke in the British Virgin Islands. There’s no dock, so the usual way in is to swim. Of course, your dollars get wet, hence the name “Soggy Dollar Bar.” It was owned by an English lady, Daphne Henderson. Boaters, including Pusser’s founder, Charles Tobias, came from distant places to sample her version of the Painkiller for which she’d become locally famous. The fact that Tobias had gone to The Admiralty Board of the Royal Navy and gained permission to commercialize the rum in 1979 made him curious about this deliciously concocted recipe made with Pusser’s Rum. Daphne Henderson and Charles Tobias became good friends, but in spite of their close friendship, and no matter how he tried, she refused to divulge her secret recipe for the cocktail. Two years passed. One late Sunday afternoon, after a morning spent “killing the pain,” Tobias somehow managed to get one of her concoctions back through the surf and over the gunwale into his boat, and ultimately into his kitchen on Tortola where he lives. There we went to work trying to match her flavor as closely as possible with his own recipe, which he finally worked out to be “4-1-1-1” ratio—four parts pineapple, one part cream of coconut and one part orange juice adding Pusser’s Rum to suit. The following Sunday, Tobias returned to her bar and announced to the patrons on hand that he had finally broken her secret. So he mixed one of his and circulated it for comments. Tobias discerned a slight difference, but thought his mixture to be better, not quite so sweet as hers, and told her so. The ten patrons gathered around the bar unanimously preferred his version to hers, and the rest is history!

And, thus, a legendary cocktail that spans the Caribbean was born. I know from my recent travels to Grenada that the Painkiller is on every drink list at every beach bar on those islands so far from home. It’s a literal crowd pleaser.

So, how do you make it at home? Well, first let’s round up the ingredients:

Dark Rum– The obvious choice is Pussers, but on St. John Cruzan Rum is most widely used. You could also try out the Soggy Dollar or Lovango Rum if you can find them! Not white rum, not spiced rum, not Gosling’s style extra dark rum, but good old aged dark rum.

Cream of Coconut– This can be found in the mixer aisle of most large grocery and liquor stores. The one most commonly used on island is “Coco Lopez” although any sweetened cream of coconut will work. It’s a pain out of the can, but that’s how it is most widely sold. Shake it up and pour it into a squeeze bottle for ease of use. You will need to refrigerate it after opening but it will separate once refrigerated. Take it out of the fridge, let it defrost a bit and give it a good shake before the “next round.” In recent years, I have seen it at stateside grocers already IN a squeeze bottle. If you’re lucky enough to find it go that route!

Pineapple Juice – in a can, in a bottle…Whatever your preference is fine.

– in a can, in a bottle…Whatever your preference is fine. Orange Juice – Same as the pineapple but if you want to take your concoction to the next step, use fresh squeezed oranges!

– Same as the pineapple but if you want to take your concoction to the next step, use fresh squeezed oranges! Fresh Nutmeg– Not the stuff already in the shaker! Get yourself some whole nutmeg with a microplane to give it that extra fresh and spicy aroma that truly makes a great painkiller. If the bar tender at Soggy can do it with 100 Painkillers in front of him or her, you can do it too!

Ok, so now you have everything all lined up. You will also need ice and a cocktail shaker. Perhaps also a jigger if you need help with measuring portions.

Here’s the recipe:

2 ounces Dark Rum

1 ounce Orange Juice

4 ounces Pineapple Juice

1 ounce Cream of coconut

Combine all ingredients in a glass and fill to the top with ice. Now, shake the CRAP out of it! You want to break up that cream of coconut and give it some nice little bubbles on top. Pour your concoction back into the glass and top it with a healthy amount of freshly grated nutmeg. Bonus points for you if you are using a Soggy Dollar cup for your cocktail creation 🙂

Ok, now, sip, enjoy, repeat.

Let me know how these go down at home…Bloopers and photos are great. And, please, tell me what drinks you would like to see featured in this series!

Up next, the Bushwhacker 🙂