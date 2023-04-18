Colombo’s Smoothie Stand: A Healthy Start to Your Days on St. John

Colombo’s has been a long standing roadside attraction on St. John for years! Since 2021, the new owners have been playing around with different menu options. As part of a “Healthy Start Campaign” the current menu offers a tasty selection that focuses on providing healthy options to jumpstart our day! Here you will find farm fresh smoothies, superfood smoothie bowls, hyper local salad greens and homemade grab-n-go sandwich options! Don’t worry, there’s still bacon…but we all know we can’t always eat bacon every day!

Colombo’s Smoothie stand is located conveniently right off Centerline Road almost into Coral Bay. It sits right off the road at the junction to North Shore that leads down to Maho Bay! Pull in diagonally to one of the spots in front, or go up the driveway to some overflow parking and check out the scene!

All of the smoothies offered here are made with fresh (frozen) fruit, milk, and honey! My all time favorite is the Love City Fresh, but I may be a little biased since I grow the kale, but more on that later!

Two hearty smoothie bowls are on the menu too! The Acai Bowl features powder madefrom berries of the acai palm found in Brazil. These berries are full of antioxidants, nutrients and have long been used as an important food source for indigeonous people of the Amazons! The acai berries are believed to contain compounds that help to reduce swelling, lower blood sugar levels, and help boost the immune system! Powerful stuff in these little berries 🙂

Once you’ve eaten all the acai you can handle, switch over to the Carribean Bowl, which gets its blue water resemblence from blue algae spirulina powder. Spirulina is believed to be one of the oldest life forms on Earth and was used by the Aztecs as an endurance booster to sustain energy in marathons! This superfood is believed to treat various diseases and supply us with much needed vitamins and minerals such as magnesium, which helps support our muscle fuctions and heartbeat!

Each smoothie bowl is topped with fresh bruit, shredded coconut and granola. For added deliciousness, our granola is made in “house”!!!

If you want to add a little extra BOOM to any smoothie or smoothie bowl, they have great options for you! In addition to potenially adding acai powder, or spirulina powder, you can also add organic flaxseed, hemp seed, chia seeds or protein powder!

For anyone who doesn’t do well with dairy, smoothies can happily be adjusted to accomodate! Currently there are almond milk and coconut milk as milk substitues, and the yogurt can always be left out!

This is the part of the article where I get to feature something really near and dear to my heart! Colombo’s is one of the restaurants on St. John that serve greens from Love City Fresh, a hyper-local, pesticide free, hydroponic farm located right up the hill! As the farm manager there, I get to grow fresh greens with my farm partner, Jamie! Colombo’s uses our kale and arugula in their smoothies and salads, and every once in a while our tomatoes!

The menu at Colombo’s doesn’t stop at smoothies! There are breakfast and lunch options for everyone!

If you have that sweet tooth that a smoothie just wont satisfy, you can go for the french toast! Or if you have more of a savory craving, you can grab a breakfast sandwich and add some farm fresh arugla for some extra nutrition!

Lunch time crowds will find healthy sandwich and salad options! My go-to is the Quinoa Bowl, because I LOVE the arugula we grow…and then I add hemp seeds, feta cheese and toss it in some balsamic vinagrette!

Or I grab the Loaded Avocado Toast because who doesn’t like avocado?? I add a few eggs to mine if I’m grabbing it for breakfast, and then this is where you’ll usually find me adding bacon since there’s already so many other healthy things going on there, right? 😉 The chicken salad used in the wrap on the menu is also made in house (of course I always add arugula)!

Once you’ve decided on what to order for your healthy start, or healthy mid-day pick-up, you have a few options on where to enjoy your food! You can always get things to-go and take the snacks with you down to the beach! Or you can enjoy at the picnic tables right next to the food truck! Here there are a few games to keep you busy while you wait for the food to be made!

BUT WAIT! There are some new dining options!!! If you walk up the driveway right past the food truck, you will see some freshly painted picnic benches overlooking one of the several views on top of King Hill. Up here, you’ll find more parking and the home of Love City Fresh Farms!

There have recently been some stools set up to enjoy the view from our yoga deck, and we invite you up here to enjoy the view of Coral Bay while you eat your Colombo’s snacks!

The view encompasses the parameter of the Yoga Deck where there are classes offered almost every day of the week! As long as there isn’t a yoga class going on, it’s free for you to come take a peak! Check out Love City Yoga for the latest class schedule! All who attend a yoga class get $1 off any smoothie at Colombo’s!

Before you carry on with your day, be sure to check out any Colombo’s merch you may wanna snag! They’ve got shirts, coffee beans, Sili cups and more! If you buy a Sili cup, you can get $2 off smoothies and if you bring them down to Maho Crossroads Tiki Bar at Maho Bay, you get $3 off drinks there!

Colombo’s is open 7 days a week from 8am-4pm! Be sure to pull in and get a healthy jump start to your day!