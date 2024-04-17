Celebrate Our Earth – Win a Trip for Two to St. John!

Good Morning, Good Morning! Earth Day is right around the corner. And with it comes cause for celebrating this absolutely breathtaking place we call home (or your favorite home away!): St. John. This year, a non-profit that is absolutely dedicated to preserving that natural beauty via unique approaches to expanding sustainability efforts in the Virgin Islands is celebrating their twentieth anniversary. It inspires residents and visitors to think in terms of “Rethink, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle,” while also making it easier for us to do so here on St. John. In 2024, Island Green Living celebrates twenty years of a commitment to keeping the Virgin Islands beautiful and vibrant for generations to come. And you can help them continue their good work while also taking a chance at winning a trip to Love City for two, valued at $11,000!

This is the Fourth Annual Earth Month Raffle that Island Green’s incredible partners have put together in order to raise funds to keep the on-island recycling, and other invaluable sustainability programs, moving forward. Coincidentally, by donating in support of these efforts, you also may get a opportunity to come down and enjoy St. John for a week AND learn more about Island Green’s programs. The incredible vacation package these generous local businesses have put together this year will ensure a fun-filled and relaxing time on St. John for the lucky winner and, as always, will include lodging, airline vouchers, a Jeep rental, dining and shopping certificates and excursions!

About that prize package…As the winner of this year’s Island Green Earth Month Raffle, you’ll enjoy a trip for two to Love City, valued at $11,000, with the following offerings:

Lodging: A seven-night stay at Gallows Point Resort in a spacious Ocean View Suite with access to the amazing resort amenities. And you’ll enjoy ocean access, incredible sea and sunset views, just a 5-minute stroll from St. John’s main town of Cruz Bay.

Travel: An airfare voucher, good for up to $1,000, sponsored by the US Virgin Islands Department of Tourism

An airfare voucher, good for up to $1,000, sponsored by the US Virgin Islands Department of Tourism Transportation: A one-week Jeep rental, compliments of Seashell Vacations. The combination of Gallows Point in-town location and free parking with your Jeep means you can make way to any beach or trail you want and avoid parking in town when you head to dinner later!

Artwork: Local artist Katia Moltisanti has graciously donated “Seagrapes View,” a 12 x 12-inch limited edition giclee on canvas inspired by the surrounding beauty of St. John. Valued at $255.

Local artist Katia Moltisanti has graciously donated “Seagrapes View,” a 12 x 12-inch limited edition giclee on canvas inspired by the surrounding beauty of St. John. Valued at $255. Shopping: $100 to spend at Mumbo Jumbo and $50 to spend at Just Beach

$100 to spend at Mumbo Jumbo and $50 to spend at Just Beach Keeping it Green: A supply of Caribbean Sol reef-safe sunscreen, compliant with the USVI sunscreen ban and a voluntourism opportunity & private tour at Island Green Living’s ReSource Depot.

Raffle tickets are now available online at Island Green Living’s website and the cost is one for $50, six for $250 or 25 for $1000. And every single penny of the money you donate goes towards keeping Island Green Living’s incredibly important sustainability programs going!

With Earth Day just around the corner, I also want to mention an exclusive opportunity that Island Green Living is offering for all of us. On April 22, from 5:30PM-7PM AST, Island Green Living and USVI Senator Milton E. Potter are presenting a hybrid presentation and panel discussion on this year’s Earth Day theme: Planet vs. Plastics.

Dawn Lisa Henry, featured speaker and Senior Advisor for Beyond Plastics, Senator Potter and Island Green Living expert team members will lead the panel via Zoom (register here) and in person at Gifft Hill School on St. John this Monday evening. They want to extend an open invitation for all to join them as they examine the plastic pollution crisis, the health and environmental dangers of plastics & simple solutions we can all implement now. Whether you are here on St. John or not!

So, in celebration of Earth Day, support Islands Green Living by treating yourself to the chance to win an amazing trip to St. John while also supporting the programs that aim to keep this breathtaking place beautiful for generations to come. And consider joining on the presentation on Monday night in order to learn more about this organization and ways that you can act now in the battle versus our planet and the plastic waste that plagues it.