Business Spotlight: Sunshine Daydream Boat Charters

Sunshine Daydream Boat Charters is a St. John family-owned company, celebrating eight years of business in the Virgin Islands and they are eagerly awaiting the chance to take you out on your next adventure.



“I have really enjoyed seeing so many of my guests year after year for the past eight years,” owner Rob Woodworth said. “I’ve got to watch a lot of their kids grow up, which is pretty cool.”

Sunshine Daydream’s beautiful fleet of three spacious, smooth riding and comfortable 32ft World Cat powerboats offer full day charters in both the U.S. and British Virgin Islands. They also offer an extended day BVI option for those looking to visit the Baths, or just looking for some extra time snorkeling or enjoying some adult beverages on Jost Van Dyke. Offering lots of seating in both the sun and shade, as well as large swim platforms with sturdy 3 step ladders that make getting in and out of the water a breeze. The boats all have large Yeti coolers stocked with water and ice, and they also provide top of the line snorkel gear for your adventure. All their charters are fully customizable to your group’s wishes for the day. They have 4 amazing long time St John captains that can help you plan a day you won’t soon forget! They offer complimentary pickups from The Westin St. John and the National Park Dock St. John and offer pickups from Sapphire Marina in St Thomas as well.

“With every season, I really look forward to seeing all of our yearly regular guests as well as all the fun new people and families we get to meet,” Woodworth said. “I’m a people person, and this job is all about showing our guests the BEST DAY OF THEIR VACATION!”

Sunshine Daydream Boat Charters can accommodate 12 passengers per boat and can also combine two or even three boats together for groups of up to 36 passengers.

To book with Sunshine Daydream Boat Charters, visit their website by clicking here or call 340-776-0928.





