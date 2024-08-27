Business Spotlight: Island Roots Charters

Heading to island during slow season? Sounds like the perfect time to get out on the water with Island Roots Charters!

Although there are some risks associated with off-season travel, there are numerous benefits too. The reduced crowds, warm water, calm sea conditions, and discounted offseason pricing on activities can make for an unexpectedly affordable treat.

Let the experienced captains at Island Roots Charters take you on a memorable adventure. They are running a 10% offseason discount for ALL trips from now until October 12th. Guests can also save an additional 6% on taxes and booking fees by calling to book direct at 340-643-5000.

With a great variety of destinations in the USVI and BVIs, your trip can be fully customizable based on the day’s conditions, your personal preferences, and the experienced captain’s recommendations.

If ever there’s a time to visit the Baths at Virgin Gorda, it’s during offseason! Surprisingly, you can find some of the nicest and calmest sea conditions of the year during August, September and October. It makes for great for snorkeling, cruising and exploring further away destinations.

A private charter boat allows you the freedom to explore at your own pace. With Island Roots Charters, you will be able to take the time to wander the hidden trails through the boulders, sip a beverage at the Poor Man’s Bar, snorkel your way through the underwater caves, indulge in a lunch at CocoMaya, and visit the neighboring cay, Fallen Jerusalem, for the best snorkeling at the Baths.

Thinking about checking out Jost Van Dyke? Although Soggy Dollar is closed this year during offseason, there are still plenty of “mom and pop” shops to visit in the British Virgin Islands. Some guests even choose to maximize their time on the water and save money by packing a picnic lunch for their boat trip. Enjoying a Painkiller with your toes in the sand at any of JVD’s beach bars will certainly cure you of your ailments. Heading over to the deserted island of Sandy Spit for some secluded relaxation is also a perfect stop to add to your itinerary.

Not ready to dig the passports out? Island Roots Charters are well-loved for their full day USVI trips. You can imagine my excitement when I learned that, during offseason only, Island Roots will be expanding their trip options to include a 4-hour USVI half day excursion. A half day is perfect for an offseason, budget traveler… or a busy working mom trying to squeeze in a boat day between meetings.

The offseason is a prime time to explore the many reefs, outlying cays, and shorelines which are not as easily accessed during the windier times of the year.

When you book with Island Roots Charters, you can feel confident in knowing that you are supporting a business that has been family-owned and operated for over ten years. You can be assured that you are adventuring with individuals that know the Virgin Island waters and are invested in the St. John community.





