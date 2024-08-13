As Tropical Storm Ernesto approaches the Virgin Islands, it’s time to think about one thing: preparedness. By preparing now, we can minimize the impact and protect our community.

If you could imagine yourself in the aftermath of a bad tropical storm or hurricane, you’d quickly realize how critical it is to have the right supplies on hand. Stocking up in advance is crucial—especially before the storm is bearing down on us. Waiting until the last minute could mean facing long lines and possibly empty shelves, but there is still time for last-minute preparedness as long as you have a plan.

Essential Tropical Storm and Hurricane Supplies

Here’s a list of supplies every Virgin Islander should gather:

Bottled Water: Aim for at least one gallon per person, per day, for at least seven days. First Aid Kit: Crucial for any injuries that may occur during or after the storm. Prescription Medications: Ensure you have enough to last several weeks. Over-the-Counter Medications: Stock up on pain relievers, cold medicine, and other essentials. Non-Perishable Foods: Have at least a week’s supply of food, including items that don’t require cooking. Baby Supplies: If you have young children, don’t forget formula, diapers, and other necessities. Battery-Powered Radio: Stay informed with a NOAA weather radio. Batteries: Stock up on all sizes, especially for flashlights. Toiletries: Don’t overlook essentials like toilet paper and moist towelettes. Waterproof and Fireproof Container: Store important documents, photos, and insurance policies.

Additionally, think about more than just basic needs. If you have a gas grill, make sure you have an extra tank of propane. A simple hot meal can be a luxury in the days following a tropical storm or hurricane.

Technology-Driven Supplies

With our reliance on technology, there are a few modern essentials to consider:

Cash: ATMs may not work, and credit cards may be useless without power. Gas for Your Car: Fill up well in advance to avoid long lines. Offsite Data Backups: Protect important digital files with online backup services. Solar-Powered USB Chargers: Keep your devices powered even when the electricity is out. Generators: If within your budget, a generator can be a game-changer—but always operate it outdoors.

Community Resilience

As we brace for Ernesto, it’s essential to remember the resilience of our community. Virgin Islanders weathered back-to-back hurricanes Irma and Maria by coming together and supporting one another. Over the years, we’ve faced challenges and emerged stronger, proving that our “Island Strong” spirit is unwavering.

In the days ahead, let’s continue this tradition of resilience by ensuring we’re all prepared. If you have the means, help a neighbor or donate to local organizations, our collective effort will make a difference.

Stay safe, Virgin Islanders. We’ve weathered storms before, and we will do so again—together.