Brown Bay Beach Break

Good Morning, Good Morning! It’s been quite a while since we had a good beach break, right? Well, the past few months have been a whirlwind of busy here on St. John and, quite frankly, I haven’t had a beach break in months either! But, this weekend, Teddy and I took a rare whole day off and headed to Coral Bay for a day of fun. We hit the Brown Bay Trail to stretch our legs a bit before enjoying burgers at Skinny Legs and drinks at Salty Mongoose. All in all, it was a great day and I wanted to share the nature bit of it with all of you!

First off, Saturday was a wee bit overcast. But we were more than grateful for the cloud cover that brought cooler temps for our 1.5 mile hike. We drove to the trail head, one mile past Skinny Legs, and easily found parking amidst the two other vehicles left behind by fellow hikers. The parking area is exactly one mile from Skinny’s on the left side of the road and is well marked with a National Park trailhead sign.

While it is just under a mile to the beach at Brown Bay from the parking area, it is an uphill climb with a downhill descent on the other side. Same coming back to the car. So, I’d recommend sturdy shoes and a moderate level of physical fitness to take this particular trek.

You might notice how incredibly calm the water is looking east in the photo above. However, as we crested the hill and started our descent to the beach, we were thankful to actually not be on the water that day! The Francis Drake Channel was quite breezy with a TON of whitecaps.

In just about 35 minutes we arrived at the beach for a little exploration. And we found ourselves in a unicorn of a situation. There were only two other couples on the beach. On St. John. During Spring Break. Amazing!

After poking about for a bit and trying to find some buried treasure (we didn’t…I’m still here working away, LOL), we headed back towards the car to ease our hunger pains. Oh, and this particular lunch was something to celebrate. It was Teddy’s FIRST ever Skinny Legs burger! If you know, you know 🙂

Anyways, here’s a little Vitamin Sea, Saltwater Therapy to ease your “away from the beach” pains. Enjoy!