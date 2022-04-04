Escape to Love City: Enter to Win an All-Inclusive Trip for Two!

It’s that time of year again…The annual promotional partnership between Island Green Living and News of St. John kicks off today! And I am so excited to shine some light on this incredible and essential St. John non-profit while also giving all of YOU the chance to win an all-inclusive trip for two to Love City. This year’s prize package is now live and is packed FULL of amazing excursions, dining experiences and, of course, five star accommodations and travel certificates. So, read on and follow along to find out exactly what one lucky winner will be experiencing on St. John AND the nitty gritty on what the crew at Island Green have been up to this past year.

First, I want to extend a huge thank you to all of you who participated in last year’s raffle. Collectively, we raised close to $120,000 in support of Island Green’s essential sustainability programs on St. John. One year ago today, we did not have plastic recycling on St. John, the ReSource Depot had just opened their doors with only one staff member and the aluminum can crushing and recycling program was just getting its legs under it. And, look where we are now:

A partnership between Island Green and Padnos advanced our on island recycling program with the Michigan based organization’s donation of a 20 foot shipping container that acts as a miniature, self contained processing facility. In addition to recycling aluminum, we are now able to recycle #1, #2 and #5 plastics!

The ReSource Depot is now open Wednesday-Saturday from 9AM-2PM with several full-time employees and a slew of dedicated volunteers. To date, St. John’s only thrift store has displaced over 650,000 pounds of household goods, clothing, building materials and appliances from our landfills. Instead, other people’s trash have become a new owner’s treasure!

By being able to purchase a truck and hire St. John resident staff members, Island Green is now able to pick up recyclable items from businesses and villas. I have a TON to tell you about the businesses that have already signed on for this program in an effort to support this green initiative on St. John. But, I will tell you now that the WESTIN has signed on and will soon be implementing recycling for their guests on property. What a huge impact!

Additional recycling collection bins are on the way! There will soon be recycling drop off locations in Cruz Bay, Coral Bay And on Gifft Hill.

In the coming weeks leading up to the raffle drawing, I’m going to get into more detail on these incredible achievements. But, for now, let’s take a look at this incredible prize package that YOU can enter to win today!!! This year’s raffle, in honor of Earth Month, is entitled Love City Escape and includes the following amazing prizes:

A Seven-night stay at Gallows Point Resort for two in a spacious one-bedroom ocean view villa with access to resort amenities including pool, Jacuzzi, restaurant, concierge and more!

An airfare voucher up to $1,000

A One Week Jeep Rental compliments of Seashell Vacations

Dinner for two and the best sunset views at Ocean 362, offering locally sourced and delectable “island to table” style cuisine located directly at Gallows Point Resort.

Entrance for two to Lovango Resort + Beach Club’s “Evening Under the Stars” which includes roundtrip transportation, a welcome

cocktail, live music and all food for the evening.

$200 at Wok on the Beach: Explore exotic Pan-Asian tapas as you relax under the palms watching boats sway in the harbor. Located in the Isola Shoppes

$200 at Dave and Jerry’s Steakhouse: A David Feller & Jerry Mace collaboration that offers the best dry-aged meat, fish, and vegetables. Enjoy Chef Riah Kuenzi’s creative fare along with delicious, hand-crafted libations and a great wine list.

$200 at Extra Virgin Bistro: Delicious locally grown and sourced cuisine.

$150 at Lovango Rum Bar in Cruz Bay: Good towards dinner and drinks.

Party with “celebrity status” aboard your own private 50-foot sailing yacht for the day for up to four guests, complete with down-home “low country” boil feast including Caribbean Lobster and premium snorkeling gear with Happy Island Charters

Visit a luxurious spa setting and experience a soothing 60-minute couple’s massage at VI Body Spa in Cruz Bay.

$220 to be used toward a sail on Kekoa, recipient of Trip Advisor’s 2020 Travelers Choice Award

$50 at Colombo’s Smoothies in Estate Carolina: Valid toward breakfast or lunch and SMOOTHIES!

Two 24-hour stand-up paddle board rentals with roof rack system for easy transport to the beach of your choice with Virgin Islands Expedition Company.

$100 at Maho Crossroads: Good towards food, drinks and beach gear rentals at this minimum footprint pop-up village at Maho Bay.

Supply of Caribbean Sol, an exceptional coral-safe mineral sunscreen that is compliant with the USVI’s ban on sunscreen containing the “Toxic 3 Os” of oxybenzone, octinoxate & octocrylene.

Voluntourism opportunity & private tour at Island Green Living’s ReSource Depot.

So, basically, the lucky winner of this package is fully covered for their stay in Love City with a whirlwind of activities, volunteer opportunities, dining, transportation and your seven nights of accommodations. I might be playing along a little myself on this one. Did somebody say staycation? Enter to win this incredible raffle today!

Ok, so here’s how you play (the fine print). Tickets are $50 a piece or six for $250 and ALL proceeds from the raffle go directly to support sustainability initiatives on St. John. There is no limit on entries and the raffle is OPEN until midnight on April 3o, 2022. The raffle committee will generate a raffle ticket with the entrant’s

name – one for each $50 donated (or 6 for $250). From these tickets, a winner will be drawn. The drawing will take place LIVE via Island Green Living’s Facebook Page on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 2 pm AST.

All tickets purchased will be treated as a donation to Island Green via PayPal. Please make certain your correct email is used as the winner will be notified via email. All entrants will receive a confirmation email from PayPal after purchasing tickets provided they are a registered PayPal user. This email from PayPal will serve as confirmation of entry into the drawing.

Additionally, the “Love City Escape for Two” vacation package is limited to two people, valid from June 1, 2022 through December 14, 2023 and subject to holiday blackout periods (Weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas/New Year’s, President’s Day, Easter, July 4th) and availability. Boat trips may not be available during hurricane season as boats aren’t in the water or are down island.

Well, what are you waiting for? Get out there and save the planet (well, maybe a bit of St. John anyway). Enter to win your dream vacation to Love City today!