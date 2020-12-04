Big Time Boats in the Bays

Happy Fri-yay!!! We have been seeing A LOT of amazing yachts in the harbors over the past few weeks. I have been taking some pictures along the way and my curiosity got the best of me. So I did a little digging on these dream yachts and this is what I’ve found…..

I’ll admit, I’m a sucker for sail boats. In my mind’s eye, there is something so much more sophisticated and dreamy about the sails in the wind than simply motoring around. This stunning ship has been bouncing around the waters of St. John for a little over a week now. And her name is EOS.

This beautifully crafted, 305 foot sailing yacht was made by Lurssen Yachts in 2006. When she was launched in 2007, she took the title of the world’s largest private sailing yacht. EOS sleeps 16 people in eight cabins and requires 21 professional crew members to hit the water. She is reportedly owned by founder of Fox Broadcasting, Barry Diller, and renowned clothing designer, Diana von Furstenberg

The ship underwent a haul out and remodel in 2013 after a fire on board! It is said that there is a 14 foot world map mural painted on the interior of the vessel. The masts are a daunting 200 feet tall, the highest allowed to pass underneath bridges around the world.

This beautiful boat was hanging out at Maho on Tuesday:

The 236-foot, super yacht SOLO was built in 2018 by Tankoa Yachts. This luxury charter yacht accommodates up to 12 guests in six incredible state rooms. It takes 18 crew members to operate the vessel and accommodate to the guests on board. In addition to the professional crew members that actually operate the vessel, the staff regularly consists of a masseuse, personal trainer, Dive Master, jet ski instructor and kite surf instructor!

The master suite of SOLO boasts 180 degree views, an office and a private terrace with sun beds and a jacuzzi!

There are a ton of entertainment options on board including a grand piano in the upper lounge, a tropical fish aquarium, a beach club, saltwater pool and a home theater!

I had a lot more luck finding some interior photos of solo because this little slice of heaven is available for charter. And it’s for sale!

For a week on SOLO, you’ll start your spending at about $700,000. The Italian built vessel was listed in the spring of 2019 and was initially on the market for around $83 million. This year, the price dropped by about $4 million. So, super affordable, right? A girl can dream….

Well, I hope you all have a wonderful weekend. All this boat talk makes me want to get out on the water right now!

Check out some discounted boat charters for your next trip to St. John!