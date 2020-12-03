Real Estate Spotlight: Privacy in Paradise with Beach Access!

Good Morning! I am very excited to be writing about this unique, island fancy home in beautiful Privateer Bay! I am fortunate to get to poke around A LOT of beautifully immaculate villas but this place just has so much St. John-centric charm to it. And with nearly an acre of land, a pool, private beach access and a price tag under a million dollars attached, “Long Bay Getaway” is pretty tough to beat in my book!

If you have been searching for a unique and affordable, private St. John retreat, look no further. This quirky island abode is perched on .84 acres of land on St. John’s East End’s private development of Long Bay and Privateer Bay. With BEAUTIFUL native stone work and otherwise concrete framing, this professionally, built-to-last, two bedroom, two and a half bath home spares no safety or detail. “Long Bay Getaway” is truly a slice of paradise here on St. John.

The photos of the home speak for themselves as far as the quaint beauty of the structure, but let me first tell you a little bit about this unique property. It is situated on a private development with an HOA…and monthly fees to go with that. But, these “fees” come with something that is like a unicorn on St. John. DEEDED BEACH ACCESS! Yes, that’s right, as a homeowner in this “development” you will gain deeded access to, not one, but two gloriously quiet beaches. One within walking distance of your front porch. There are also beach cottages that are exclusive for use within the HOA. Pair that with immaculate privacy and spanning water and valley views and…Well, I’m in.

This new construction was completed in 2016 and is awaiting the finishing touches of new owners to complete the quirky ensemble that is Long Bay Getaway. The plans include a permitted second structure which is currently outfitted as an eco-tent on a platform. This would be perfect for an eventual caretaker’s cottage or a place for you to stay while you rent the income producing main house.

Speaking of the main house, let’s take a look…

Step into the villa through these amazing archways and enter a quaint yet stunning open floor plan with kitchen, dining and living areas and panoramic views. The stone work and beautiful exposed wood carry throughout the home and give it a sophisticated yet rustic feel. Entertain your guests or chat with the kids while you prepare dinner with Caribbean blues as the backdrop.

Speaking of the kitchen. It’s also charming and comfortable…One might say “It feels like home.”

A simplistic counter space, dual ovens with electric stove top, beautiful cabinetry and distinctive backsplash all lend themselves to the comfortable, yet minimalist, nature of this quaint home.

The half bath on the main level continues to feature the beautiful locally famed exposed stone work.

The views don’t stop with the common areas tho. The enclosed space of the home tallies up to 1,350, but with an incredible number of windows in each room and a cleverly placed 650 square feet of decking surrounding the home on multiple levels, you never really feel like you’re inside. The space of the master bedroom on the main level is nearly doubled by the enclosed patio surrounding it.

But, with privacy curtains and bamboo shades, you can still cuddle up and grab that afternoon nap without the Caribbean sunshine intruding.

The master, en suite bathroom is absolutely stunning. Here, we do spare a bit of the minimalist approach with an immaculate claw foot tub AND beautifully tiled step in shower.

Take a walk to the lower level to walk check out the second bedroom with an additional private deck and bathroom. Perfect for visiting friends or family!

As I said before, the photos of “Long Bay Getaway” speak for the quaint eclecticism and St. John feel of this home. The beauty of this place is in the eloquent details and bright character. And with a price tag of just $849,000, motivated sellers, five star rental history and BEACH ACCESS, this place likely won’t last long! Contact Tammy Donnelly with 340 Real Estate today to schedule a showing or view the full listing and the video below for more details! [email protected]