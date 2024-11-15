Bid on Your Dream Vacation with Friends of the Park’s Exclusive Auction

Starting today, one of our favorite nonprofits is kicking off their 8th annual Villas for the Park Auction, giving you the chance to plan an incredible winter getaway or summer retreat! Bidding on Friends of the Virgin Islands National Park’s Auction opens today and closes on Friday, November 29th. Registration and bidding are happening now and can be found here.

Featuring over 30 stays in luxury hotels, villas, and cottages across the Virgin Islands, this auction offers the perfect opportunity for a relaxing vacation in the Caribbean, and if you already live here, then an excuse to go island hopping for the week.

Highlighting just a few of the incredible options:

The Fred Hotel, St. Croix

“Located on St. Croix, up to 2 guests, adults over 18 only, will enjoy a 7-night stay, April to October 2025. Located on St. Croix, this 22 room “Adults Only” boutique hotel, boasting two saltwater pools and a hot tub, combines a beachfront location in a historic building AND a central location right in the heart of Frederiksted.

This winning combo gives visitors access to watersports, relaxing by the pool OR on the beach, dining, shopping and nightlife…All without having to get in a vehicle! The Fred is full of amazing amenities including a full-service restaurant, a full-service spa, gift shop, beachfront/poolside musical events, airport transfer service and much more. See you soon!”

Villa Adagio, St. John

“Here is the opportunity of a lifetime: a week (7 night) stay at Villa Adagio on St John, USVI. This is an absolutely stunning 3 bedroom, 3 ½ bathroom villa overlooking Great Cruz Bay and St Thomas, allowing for peaceful days and spectacular sunsets.

You enter through a privacy gate into the tropical garden. The front door leads into the great room with pool and unending views. There are 3 bedrooms with private sitting rooms and bathrooms, 2 of which have outdoor showers, the 3rd one with a large glass shower. The spacious deck overlooks the bay and St Thomas. You can enjoy the formal dining room or use the outdoor dining area in the lush garden, where you can play the island “ring game” while using the barbecue. The fully equipped kitchen includes all cooking and dining amenities, elegant glass- and tableware and many appliances. The house has all electronics you may need, such as Wireless Internet, cable TV, Sonos and iPod connection.”

The Other World, St. John

“Located in the Cruz Bay area of St. John, 6 guests will enjoy a 7-night stay, May to October 2025. A true couple’s retreat, the villa is located just 10 minutes from Cruz Bay and features 2 master suites, each with ac, bathroom, TV and French doors that open up to the views. Other amenities include a fully equipped kitchen, bar area, patio, and unique therapy pool. This villa has everything for your St. John experience.”

Frenchman’s Reef Buoy House, St. Thomas

“Located on St. Thomas, 2 guests will enjoy a 2-night stay between December 1, 2024 and November 30, 2025. The winner will also receive daily breakfast for two and a $200 resort credit to spend on-property (excludes Isla Blue, Sandbar and Frenchman’s Roast). Resort includes 4 restaurants and lounges, a beach, pool and cabanas, fitness center, plus luxurious in-room amenities.”

Not only is this an incredible vacation opportunity but proceeds from the Villas for the Park Auction directly support Friends of the Virgin Islands National Park’s essential programs that help protect the island’s natural beauty and encourage community engagement. Created after the devastating 2017 hurricane season when in person events weren’t possible, the fundraiser is now in its 8th year and is a vital source of program funding.

“We extend a huge thank you to the places who generously donate stays and make this event possible,” says Tonia Lovejoy, Executive Director, Friends of Virgin Islands National Park. “We are continually in awe of the generosity of our community and the willingness to step up and help protect and preserve the magic that is Virgin Islands National Park.”

Here are just a few of the impactful programs funded by the Villas for the Park Auction:

Sea Turtle Protection

Trail Maintenance

Coral Reef Research

Native Plant Propagation

Learn to Swim Program

School Kids in the Park

Cultural Heritage Preservation

Thanks to fundraisers like the Villas for the Park Auction, Friends of the Park can continue their conservation efforts. Just last year alone, this auction raised $115,874. Every donation—big or small—contributes to preserving the idyllic beaches, diverse marine life, lush vegetation, and wonderful community that make this island special.

To learn more about the Friends’ work or to register for the Villas for the Park Auction, visit their website at www.friendsvinp.org.