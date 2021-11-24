40th Annual Thanksgiving Regatta is This Saturday!

If you are lucky enough to be on island right now, and you are desirous of a perfectly eccentric and unique St. John experience, then you will want to make sure you are in Coral Bay this weekend! Saturday, beginning at 10AM, is the 40th Annual Thanksgiving Regatta and you will not want to miss out on this unique and fun event attended by sea loving landlubbers and mariners alike.

This wonderful Regatta, with its eclectic Coral Bay vibe, has been celebrating Coral Bay’s traditional and classic sailing roots for 40 years while also raising money for Coral Bay’s youth education projects. Even after Hurricane Irma, Coral Bay fought on with their Notalottayachtaregatta! (HA!)

It’s such a sweet and romantic tradition that deserves to be celebrated! If you look back to the days of the Cowhorns, boatbuilding days, and Muilenburgs on the East End and Coral Bay, it’s becoming a tradition that is a bit lost. But the Thanksgiving Regatta is a tradition that celebrates that community and commitment to, not just sailing, but also classic sailing in its truest forms. While there may not be a many gaffers or cow horns this upcoming weekend, you will be treated to many of the same ol’ sailors. And, even more exciting – the legendary ol’ Silvercloud flying her flags.

A race at sea, followed by an awards ceremony and party at Skinny Legs featuring live entertainment from Mother Goat USVI will be the place to be on Saturday morning through afternoon. Masks will be required, unless you are seated, throughout the event and at all group meetings while you sit back and relax and take in the solace of watching the boats in the bay.

And, this year, the proceeds from the community organized race and raffle will go to the Kids and the Sea (KATS) program. KATS, Coral Bay’s youth sailing program, is still fighting to resume after the 2017 storms and they need community support! And what a great way to give back or “party with a purpose,” if you will 🙂

If a morning of watching sailboats swoop around the harbor, surrounded by all of the wild and wonderful weirdness that is Coral Bay sounds like a great day to you, then I would highly advise you to go check out this amazing event this weekend. If you are not on island this weekend and would like to contribute to KATS, and maybe win a day on the water with Flyaway Charters or Salt Deck, some beautiful jewelry from Vibe or some cash in the 50/50 drawing, then buy a raffle ticket for $5 (or five for $20) online through PayPal to [email protected] with your contact info in the notes. Tickets for the raffle must be purchased by noon on Saturday, November 27. They are also available for purchase in person at St. John Hardware, Connections on East End or at the event on Saturday morning.

I do sincerely hope that many of you will get out to Skinny Legs on Saturday for the Thanksgiving Regatta to enjoy, or participate in, this annual event that is truly a reason to give thanks. I hope that you all have a marvelous holiday celebrating the gifts in your lives and squeezing your loved ones tight tomorrow!