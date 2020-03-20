Today’s Video: The View from Caneel Hill

Hello everyone, and happy Friday! We’re committed to sharing beautiful sights and sounds from the island while the world navigates through this crisis. We’re fortunate here in that the National Park remains open, and the trails are the perfect place for social distancing. We hiked to the top of Caneel Hill yesterday, and took the following video for all of you. Enjoy!

This trail can be accessed from a few spots. The two places it’s most commonly accessed from are beside the parking lot at Mongoose Junction and across the street from the National Park sign on North Shore Road.

Last evening, I asked people over on our Facebook page what you’d like to see videos of. I have quite the list, and I am heading out soon to take videos for all of you If you have anything you would like to see, please leave a comment below.

For the latest updates on COVID-19 and how it relates to St. John, please visit www.newsofstjohn.com/virus.

For the latest information on closures, please visit www.newsofstjohn.com/closed.

St. Johnopoly, St. John’s only board game, is available and is still shipping. If you would like a bit of St. John to arrive at your doorstep, you can order yours at www.newsofstjohn.com/stjohnopoly