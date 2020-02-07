On the Market: Great Island Home in Fish Bay

Happy Friday everyone! Welcome to the beginning of the weekend! Who’s up for a little real estate browsing or perhaps some actual real estate shopping today? I know I am! Today we’d like to tell you about a very peaceful, well-built home that definitely has an island feel to it. Please check out Gecko House…

Gecko House is a four bedroom, four bathroom masonry home that is beautifully situated on a dead end road overlooking Fish Bay. Fish Bay is just a 10-minute drive from Cruz Bay, so it’s close enough to be convenient, yet far enough away from the hustle and bustle of town.

Due to its location near the bay, you can enjoy the sound of the surf from this home’s large screened porch or its hot tub that’s situated among the lush landscaping. The main house features a comfortable kitchen, living/dining area, upper master bedroom and bath, and an additional lower level bedroom and bath which is accessed from the lower deck. A second masonry building houses a two-bedroom apartment complete with its own kitchen.

Gecko house has a grid-tied solar system with solar hot water. It also has a successful rental history. An adjacent, half-acre parcel can be negotiated for purchase.

Gecko House is being offered for $895,000. Interested? Want to learn more? For more information, please contact Tina Petitto of 340 Real Estate Co. at tina340realestate@gmail.com

Tag: Fish Bay home for sale

Want to receive our stories daily in your inbox? Please visit www.newsofstjohn.com/signup to sign up.