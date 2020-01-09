Concordia Eco Resort: Work Underway; Partial Reopening to Happen Soon

The view from Concordia toward Ram Head

Well folks, we have great news to share with you all today. Concordia Eco Resort has sold, it’s been undergoing repairs and it should reopen partially very soon. All such great news!

So as you may or may not know, Concordia was an eco resort that was located past Coral Bay and out near Salt Pond. Like many places, it was heavily damaged during Hurricane Irma back in 2017. Unfortunately the resort pretty much sat in shambles for over two years.

Well a few months back, there were rumblings around the island that the resort had finally sold and that the new owner had begun cleaning the place up. We took a ride out there last month and took a few pics quick pics for you.

We learned that the new owner is Frank Chapman. We’ve played phone tag for a good month now and finally connected yesterday afternoon. Frank updated me on several things, and I think you will all be pleased.

For starters, he said he was in discussions to buy Concordia in the summer of 2017, well before hurricanes Irma and Maria blew through. That obviously derailed the purchase for a bit, but ultimately Frank did not give up on the property. The purchase finally went through last year, so those island rumblings were in fact true!

Frank is currently operating under an “as built” permit, he told us, which means that he is rebuilding Concordia exactly how it was. “We’re not doing anything different,” he told me Wednesday. He is essentially cleaning it up.

Concordia had 25 platform tents, eight rooms down below and near the pool/reception/restaurant area, and 12 rooms in condo-like buildings. The eight rooms have already been refurbished and completed. He expects those to reopen later this month. Check out a few pics he recently shared on social media:

Looking pretty good!

The tent area is still be cleaned up and repairs have yet to begin over there. Frank did say, however, that workers recycled a good amount of lumber from the tent area, using it to create 200 feet of deck in another area of the resort. The resort will continue to be eco friendly and will be rebuilt to exceed today’s building standards, he said.

When asked when the resort would open in its entirety, Frank said it would likely be awhile. Work on the tents is expected to begin within a month. All of the restaurant equipment disappeared, he said, so that whole area needs a great deal of attention before it can reopen. So it will take time, but it will be worth the wait in my opinion.

For those of you curious about who Frank Chapman is and why he would be interested in such a project, Frank told us he is a government attorney with experience rehabbing spots just like this. He purchased the Heart Six Ranch in Jackson Hole, Wyoming and brought that back to life several years ago. It was at that ranch that someone first mentioned to Frank how Concordia was up for sale. So he and his wife Ann took a look at it and had a deal to buy it in the summer of 2017. The hurricanes happened and set them back a bit, but here we are today. Work is happening, and that makes me happy. I’m sure it makes many of you happy too.

A really messed up property doesn’t scare me,” Frank said Wednesday. “Most people wouldn’t want to do it. To me, it’s just a natural thing to fix it up.”

For those of you who are repeat Concordia guests, you will be happy to know that the first employee hired on a full time basis worked at the eco resort prior to the storms. So unlike some places that get rebuilt, Concordia will have the same look, feel and many of the same employees when it reopens fully. All great news in my book.

And lastly, Frank wants everyone to know that he is environmentally conscious and “gets it” as he said.

“You have to coexist in nature and try not to negatively affect what’s happening around you,” he said. “There’s so many things we can do to make this sustainable tourism good for the local community and good for the people who come and stay with us. The point is, we get it. We understand the responsibility of Concordia and what it stands for.”

We will keep you posted on all of this. In the meantime, have a great day everyone! More “news” about reopening tomorrow!