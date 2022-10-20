Where to Stay Spotlight – Villa De Vida: A Secluded Hideaway in Chocolate Hole

If you haven’t already booked your winter or spring getaway to St. John, you are probably right now in the process of looking around for an incredible retreat for your family and friends. The stunning Chocolate Hole villa I am sharing with you today combines luxury, privacy and seamless outdoor living surrounded by mother nature and views of the Caribbean. All within a ten-minute drive to the shopping and dining of Cruz Bay and St. John’s stunning white sand beaches. Even at first glance, it’s quite obvious why a budding young country star, years ago, loved coming home to this beautiful space to get some inspiration for some of his number one hits (if you know, you know :)). Let’s take a closer look at Villa De Vida, a quaint and charming three-bedroom pool villa that could be your next Love City retreat!

Before we dig deep into this stunning home, let’s take a look at its unique layout. This place is absolutely perfect for three couples or vacationing with extended family with its three pod style suites that offer privacy and comfort with incredible gathering spaces within just a few steps from your sleeping quarters.

With a treehouse-esque feel, each of the three separate buildings that house the bedroom suites are connected to the great room at the center of the home via covered walkways and ornate arched entrance ways.

Front and center at Villa de Vida, the outdoor living areas continue as the indoors open to an expansive pool deck (perfect for sunset viewings!) and a gorgeous outdoor dining area with a large mahogany table that is perfect for group dinners.

Now, this home is all about the location! If you want it all, you can absolutely have it at Villa De Vida! It is situated at the end of a quiet road that maximizes privacy and peace and quiet. The only thing you will hear at night are the nighttime lullabies of the Coquis and the warm Caribbean breezes blowing through the breezeways. You can talk a walk through the natural landscape of orchids, palms and tropical flowers that create an enclave around the property or practice morning yoga or meditation on the gorgeous wood decks.

And all of this peace and privacy is just a short drive to Cruz Bay for dinner, drinks, happy hour or shopping. And, within a 15-minute drive, you can arrive at some of the most beautiful beaches in the world.

Ready to take a look inside your next vacation retreat?

The interior of Villa De Vida is absolutely warm and inviting and is teeming with rich mahogany and creative stone, tile and brick work. Picturesque arched windows and doorways bring the greenery from the outside in to compliment the natural feel of the indoor lounging areas and ornate furnishings and decor.

The kitchen in Villa De Vida is a culinary enthusiast’s dream! Granite countertops and divine cabinetry frame the modern stainless-steel appliances and gas stove top to create an inviting space for your friends and family to sit with you as you prepare breakfast or the evening meal.

Now, let’s get back to those luxuriously private bedroom suites!

Each of the pods housing the suites boasts a private wood deck, a gorgeous king or queen size bed and an en suite bathroom, complete with an outdoor shower.

So, if you would enjoy living in the lap of luxury that is Villa De Vida on your next venture to Love City, take a look at the website to check availability and get more details on this beautiful home. Or directly contact the rock star property manager and concierge, Jody Olsen, to discuss of your upcoming stay at Villa De Vida.