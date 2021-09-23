Tropical Storm Sam Forms in the Atlantic

Hello! I may be getting a bit ahead of myself here in mentioning this storm, but if any of you are headed towards the USVI this weekend, I wanted to make sure you had a heads up for your packing list!

This morning, Tropical Depression Eighteen was upgraded to Tropical Storm Sam as he moved across the Atlantic Basin. Sam is the eighteenth named storm of the 2021 Hurricane Season.

When I say, “I may be getting a bit ahead of myself,” I mean that there are several different models and forecasts and a lot of it isn’t worth too much “fact” until we are just a few days out. But, as I have preached at all of you (sorry!) over the past few months, during this time of year it is best to have your eyes on the radar and keep yourselves informed about possible storm activity on the horizon! Right now, Sam could pass directly over us in about a week. OR, he could move a few hundred miles to the north. Either way, we will likely be seeing some wind and rain to some degree around Wednesday or Thursday..

Anyway, I’ll be following along with Sam and different weather reports and models over the weekend and hopefully be able to give you a better idea of things early next week. In the meantime, if you are traveling to St. John this weekend, pack your rain jacket and your boots and all of those fun items I have been mentioning in our Hurricane Season reminder posts 🙂

And, in the words of Dan Boyd – NO FREAKING OUT! Just keep an eye on what’s out there and follow along for more info next week!