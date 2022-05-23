St. John Business Ventures On the Market!

Good Morning, Good Morning! I hope that all of you had a spectacular weekend and that you are rested and rejuvenated with a three day weekend on the horizon! I have noticed a TON of business opportunities available on St. John over the past week or so and I wanted to take a moment to share those with all of you who may have your sights set on entrepreneurship!

Let’s first start with a restaurant that you all know and love…Café Roma!

Yes, that’s right, the successful since 1981 restaurant is currently listed with Sea Glass Properties. The sale is for the turnkey business only and not for the building itself (lease and utilities monthly).

This award winning restaurant, situated in the heart of Cruz Bay in an air conditioned 1100 square foot space is ready for new owners with ingenuity. Keep it as the successful Italian bistro that it is or transform it into something new.

Café Roma is on the market for $225,000 with all of the kitchen equipment and furnishings included…So, if you have a dream of opening a restaurant on St. John, now is your chance.

If being indoors isn’t necessarily your cup of rum, then take to the open seas with a successful charter operation!

Two wildly successful and long term boat charter businesses are currently listed as for sale with two vessels, equipment and the business included in the costs. The first is one is near and dear to my heart: Cimarron Yacht Charters.

Experience the excitement of running a successful sailing operation based out of Great Cruz Bay. TWO liveaboard classic sailing vessels, along with two moorings in the bay in front of the Westin, will give you, not only a successful business venture, but also a place to rest your head after a hard day at sea. Run the boats as overnight charters or day charters, live on one and run the other or hire them out to a trusting captain and crew and watch the income grow (the “old man from Maine” -his words, not mine- has asserted that he will happily stay on to help the new owners run the boats 🙂 ).

”Cimarron” is a 43ft classic wooden yawl built in 1969 with Caribbean wide recognition. ”Grace” is a 41.1ft center cockpit Bristol high performance cruiser with a distinctive classical styling built by some of New England’s finest craftsmen with plenty of space for an owner or employee live aboard lifestyle.

Cimarron Yacht Charters is currently listed with Cruz Bay Realty for $295,000. Yes, that’s right, TWO BOATS with moorings, a successful business with thirteen years in the St. John charter industry AND all of the marketing plans in place for building the future bookings all for under $300k.

If you’re a bit more sporty than “sail-y” then try your hand at a successful sport fishing charter operation. Just Fish is one of the only St. John based “off-shore” fishing charters that takes guests to the north or south drops in search of blue water catches. And trust me when I say, these boats are BUSY all the time!

The business is being sold as well as the two vessels with their moorings in the heart of Cruz Bay Harbor.

”Just Fish” is a 42′ Liberty Express sport fishing boat and her smaller, yet equally competent counterpart, ”Go Fish,” is a 32′ center console boat.

Just Fish has been a tremendously successful business and offers full day, half day, three quarter day and marlin trips offshore on the North or South drop or in shore around the inner cays. It is currently on the market with Cruz Bay Realty for $925k.

Looking for something a bit more “brick and mortar?” Well, there are also currently TWO well-established and wildly successful hotels, both listed with Cruz Bay Realty, that are on the market and ready for new owners. Both are accessibly located in Cruz Bay and both offer a multitude of accommodations in a unique setting.

First up, is the St. John Inn!

Built in 1950, this treehouse like, Caribbean style hotel just OOZES with the quirky charm of Love City. This hotel is somewhat of a legend on St. John for budget minded travelers on the hunt for ease and flexibility. With multiple boutique-style air conditioned units (some offering kitchenettes), a pool and a bar & lounge, this building is set up for success.

The brightly colored building, positioned on a hill side near the roundabout, offers views of the sea with a quick walk to the tennis courts or to town for drinks and dinner. With 69 years in business, this lovely little inn is bound to make its new owners happy…And, you get a place to live as well as a successful business! Win, win!

St. John Inn is currently listed with Islandia Real Estate for $2,990,000 with a full calendar on the horizon and recent renovations completed.

This next one is a bit on the steep side of the pocket book. But, its waterfront location and possibilities of future expansion combined with a strong financial history behind eight short term rental units on site makes Sea Shore Allure a dream come true for the savvy investor.

Sea Shore Allure is a locally owned and operated, beautiful hotel…Walkable to Cruz Bay but away from the noise of town. Serenity awaits in eight private units (4-1BR, 2-2BR, 2-3BR) on the shores of Turner Bay with a pool, outdoor bar and lounge area and beach access for guests to enjoy.

The current owners have overseen the operations since the beautiful structure was built in 2010 and are selling in order to pursue a new business venture according to the MLS. The eloquent hotel sits on waterfront property with conveying of ownership of two parcels and a lease of the third waterfront parcel in CZM regulations free zone. A private club, restaurant or marina are all possibilities for the future of this incredible property.

Sea Shore Allure is currently listed with Cruz Bay Realty for $29 million.

Whew! It’s crazy to see so many business owners transitioning out of long standing traditions. But, onward and upward and congrats to them all! I LOVE seeing people that I care about succeeding and exploring new opportunities. Please reach out directly to the company listed for each business to gain more information in regards to these listings.