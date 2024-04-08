Sixth St. John Clothing Swap Scheduled for April 29th

April is Earth Month and I am always looking for new habits to help reduce my environmental impact. Participating in the clothing swap is a fantastic way to do just that!

Kelly Larkin and Corinne Olson have been holding bi-monthly clothing swaps at Our Place in Coral Bay since May of 2023. Community involvement and donations have increased each time and they are still growing. Their next event is planned for Monday, April 29th from 12-4pm.

“There is an excess of clothes in the world. Organiazations that take clothing donations are overwhelmed and a good majority of our clothing gets sent to third world countries,” Kelly Larkin said. “In the end, most of these clothes end up in landfills far from our sight and off the mind.”

Clothing swaps are an amazing solution to the cost and waste involved in the apparel industry. If you have some spring cleaning to do, consider joining in at the end of the month.



The best part about these clothing swaps – you don’t have to donate to participate!! Come shop and refresh your wardrobe. There will be free clothing available for people of all shapes, sizes, and styles.

If you’d like to help out, the organizers are always looking for ways to display and store clothing between swaps. Items like hangers, clothes pins, clothing racks, shelves, and storage tubs are always appreciated. Let the clothing swap crew help you declutter!

Join the Swap St. John VI Facebook group here to stay informed on future events and be sure to spread the word.

Not on island, but want to support the mission? The organizers are currently exploring ways to purchase a storage shed. To donate, you can contact Kelly Larkin at [email protected] or the Facebook group directly. To donate directly via venmo, the username is @Larkin13.