Shwayze, Shred is Dead, and Since JulEYE to headline VI Jam Festival 2023

With March fast approaching, our favorite music festival is right around the corner! The 5th annual VI Jam Fest is less than a month away, hosted by the Windmill Bar + Moe of Lightbrush and Christie & Andy of Cruz Bay Music.

The event is held on the first week of March – dates are 2nd – 4th, and tickets are for sale at https://vijamfest.brownpapertickets.com.

Located at the iconic Windmill Bar, the music festival will overlook Hawksnest and Pillsbury Sound with an incredible view of sunset. The fest will have good food, fun cocktails, reggae inspired/funky music and an amazing projection mapping show created by Moe from Lightbrush.

Headliners this year include Shwayze, Marcus Rezak’s Shred is Dead, Since JulEYE, John Welton and the Awakening, plus returning artists – ukulele extraordinaire, Bubba Love and local feel good musician, Erin Hart of Island Girl Music.

Headliner, Shwayze’s style is best described as Cali/reggae/feel good with notable hits such as “Buzzin’” (trust me, you know all the words) and “Corona and Lime.” His latest album, titled Shwayze SZN was released on September 2nd, 2022 and “is being considered for a Grammy Award nomination for “Best Reggae Album” at the 65th Grammy Awards in 2023.” (dancehallmag). I’ve been listening to Shwayze for years and can’t wait to catch him in person!

If you’ve lived here for a few years, or even just a few months, then you might be familiar with Denver based Marcus Rezak and Shred is Dead. A Grateful Dead inspired jam band with a progressive rock explosion of sound, Shred is Dead will be a band you surely don’t want to miss!

After a little Cali reggae and some jam, VI Jam Fest has a taste of electronic music with Since JulEYE. “Musical brainchild of DJ/Producer/Bassist Lev Averbakh and Keyboardist/Producer Todd Stoops”, Since JulEYE is an energizing, multi layered electronic funk duo. I can’t even imagine what Lightbrush has instore for us with Since JulEYE’s set!

The next headliner, John Welton & The Awakening are self described as “powerful practitioners of musical medicine” with a mix of funk, folk and reggae. They have an upbeat, positive message in all of their songs. They remind me of artists like Michael Franti and Nahko & the Medicine for People.

In addition to the music, one of the highlights this year will no doubt be Moe of Lightbrush’s incredible projection mapping. This 3D projection will create a canvas out of the Windmill, with immersive, visually stimulating colors and designs. They’ve worked with notable artists such as Android Jones and musicians Beats Antique and Widespread Panic.

There will be food available to order with Windmill Bar’s kitchen during the festival. Camping accommodations available above Windmill Bar at Neptune’s Lookout. More information about camping and ticketing packages can be found at https://vijamfest.com.

What I love most about this year’s Jam Fest is the diversity of music. Each headliner has a distinct sound – from reggae, electronic, jam to funk, there’s a sound for everyone to get down to. Even writing this article has me counting down the days till the festival begins!

