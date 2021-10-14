Real Estate Spotlight: Bananakeet Villa is Beckoning You Home

Good Morning! I wanted to take some time today to share with you a beautiful turnkey pool villa on the Eastern shore of St. John. This two bedroom, two and a half bath masonry home is tucked into the serenity of the hillside of Quaco and Zimmerman and overlooks Johnson reef, the East End and, beyond the Caribbean Sea, the British Virgin Islands. Bananakeet Villa is move in ready and a beautiful opportunity for her new owners.

Picture this: You wake in the morning to the sound of this charming home’s namesake, the Banankeets, chirping as they rest on the rail of the balcony, just outside your bedroom door. The warm Easterly winds blow through your open windows as you make moves to begin your day. Exit the bedroom to take in a breath of fresh Caribbean air to this view….

Pretty spectacular right?

Banankeet villa is remote, peaceful, even serene. There are neighbors nearby, so you aren’t fully secluded, but the way that this home is built into the hillside and surrounded by luscious green tropical landscaping, you wouldn’t know it.

In addition, the villa is being sold with an additional parcel of land attached to it, making the lot size a full half acre of St. John for you to keep as it is…Or perhaps expand on the main home or build an additional guest cottage!

Now, when you arrive at this remote location, you might not expect to find a beautifully maintained, paved driveway with ample covered parking and a sturdily constructed stone retaining wall with native stonework accents. But, that is exactly what you’ll discover as you pull into the Bananakeet property.

So, the wow factor on this 2,000 square foot home doesn’t stop with the exterior views and well maintained tropical landscaping. As you enter from the parking area, you’ll find a quaint and charming open concept great room on the main level of the home. But first, take a peek down to brick lined pool deck!

The spacious great room houses the living area, dining space and kitchen area at Bananakeet and is on the main level of the home, just adjacent to the parking area. The lofted ceilings with exposed beams stretch the already generous space even further as low hanging ceiling fans gently move the tropical breezed through the spanning open space.

On the other side of the dining area, a cozy kitchen space awaits, with charming cabinetry and beautiful tiling and hardwood accents. The two seat bar will be perfect for guests visiting with you while you create an amazing meal!

Also on this upper level is a half bathroom, perfect for visiting guests and keeping the downstairs full baths private. The pool deck and two bedrooms with en suite baths are on the lower level of the home that is accessible via an interior stairwell, tiled, like the rest of the home, with strong, slate flooring.

Each of the downstairs bedrooms has its own full bath as well as access to the pool deck!

The master bedroom houses a comfy king sized bed with thoughtful rattan furnishings that compliment the stark white walls and dark grey flooring. The white walls with neutral browns and greys are like a blank slate, just waiting for accentuating touches of decor from its new owners.

The second lower bedroom contains two twin sized beds, which would be great for the kids! Or, they could be put together to make an additional king sized sleeping arrangement for guests.

Let’s take one more look at the pool and view before we move on, shall we?

Notice the stairwell on the far side of the pool deck? Well, there’s more downstairs. A little thing I like to call “bonus space!”

On the bottom level of Bananakeet, you’ll find an additional deck space, bringing the outdoor living area of the home to 600 square feet. This lower level deck would be perfect for a low light garden area, yoga or simply a private reading area if you need some alone time.

What you will also find on this “bonus level” is an amazing work or storage space. With a little enclosure and shelving, this area could be used for storage or if you have creative type, say an artist or a carpenter, in the family a great space for them to take over with their crafts!

This impeccable home, surrounded by the peace of Mother Nature and breathtaking views, is currently listed with 340 Real Estate for $1.35 million.

If you are on the hunt for a move in ready slice of paradise, take a peek at the full listing, view the virtual tour below and contact Agent Tammy Donnelly to schedule a walk through today!