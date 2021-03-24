On the Market: Quaint Island Cottage with Ideal Location and Price Tag!

This hidden gem is a perfect escape for a solo or duo looking to call St. John home or for a resident ready to take the plunge into home ownership! The lovely cottage I’m highlighting today is move in ready with a budget friendly price tag, convenience and tranquility. Let’s take a look at this quaint abode nestled in the hillside overlooking Coral Bay Harbor!

Walkable to waterfront shopping and dining in Coral Bay, this one bedroom, one bath turn key island style cottage is anxiously awaiting its new owner! The artistic accents and attention to detail paired with a clever floor plan, sound architecture and excellent location combine to make this cottage a perfect first step into home ownership on St. John.

Let’s start this tour with more info on the location…and getting there! As you can see, the view is incredible! And, you may hear the faint sounds of Coral Bay wafting up from the valley below, but this cottage is tucked into the hillside to provide peace and quiet. But, you won’t have to work hard for this seclusion! The paved roadway provides a smooth drive or walk to the neighboring shops and restaurants on the waterfront below. Nearby beaches, hiking trails and grocery stores promise that you won’t have to go far for both recreation or necessities!

Once you head up the smooth access road, you’ll be pleasantly surprised at the ample paved parking area for two to three vehicles. A darling gable provides access to the brightly painted stairs with the cottage below.

In placing the home below the parking area, the clever builder, Joe Nogueira, ensured that residents of this cottage wouldn’t need to worry about traffic noises or lights from the road above.

Descend the stairway to the 740 feet of indoor space surrounded by 430 feet of outdoor living area on a .23 acre lot that you could call your own! Caribbean hues with bright white accents invite you to the patio area that was newly repainted in 2019. The entire exterior of the home, built in 2006, as well as the roof were repainted just two short years ago.

Moving further into the outdoor living area, you’ll find a couple more gems, including this spa tub! I can’t think of a better way to spend an evening than with a glass of wine watching the twinkling lights of sailboats in the harbor from this hot tub while the cool breezes play up from the water 🙂

Or, prepare dinner on the grill with a cocktail in hand and Caribbean blues as far as the eye can see. Enjoy your meal at the outdoor dining area and watch the sky turn bright with sunset hues and then dark and filled with stars.

Or take to the inside of the home to enjoy dinner without losing the view. The indoor dining area is cleverly situated just inside the patio doors. So, you can stay out of the sun but keep an eye on that beautiful harbor!

Upon entry, you’ll find gorgeous lofted ceilings that make the interior living space feel more expanded. White walls and exposed beams paired with hard wood accents and neutral ceramic tile floors open up the possibilities for you to lend your own artistic accents and make this cottage your own.

The open floor plan gives way to a resourceful kitchen with full size appliances that were updated in 2019 and 2020. Ample storage space is hidden behind beautiful cabinetry and countertops that were newly replaced in 2020-2021.

In the master bedroom of this cottage, you’ll find that the views don’t stop! Can you imagine waking up every morning to the cross breeze and views of Coral Bay harbor from your king sized four poster bed? One thing that I LOVE about this room is that the bed has its own set of curtains. So, if you need a morning to sleep in or an afternoon nap, you can simply pull them closed to block out the light…Without losing the breeze!

A modest but updated bathroom and outdoor shower are located adjacent to the bedroom. The cabinetry work on the vanity is, yet again, stunning and paired with new fixtures and hardware.

The entire interior of the cottage was repainted in 2020 with the updating of the kitchen and in 2019, the entire deck and outdoor shower were both completely rebuilt. There is also a brand new washer and dryer in the home! This cottage has seen an extreme remodel over the past five years and the current owners have put a ton of effort into that to ensure it is both move in ready and to maintain its excellent short-term rental history.

There is a second space on the lot with previously approved permits for a second cottage as well. The permits are expired at this point, but there is room for expansion to both live on your property as well as produce income!

If you have a green thumb and are disinterested in building a second home, the space approved for a build would make an excellent garden.

The additional space on the lot has already been somewhat cleared and is ready for new owners to build, garden or whatever their hearts’ desire!

The possibilities are endless, and affordable, with this quaint and move in ready island cottage that is currently listed with 340 Real Estate for just $595,000! Check out the details in the complete listing about your potential dream cottage and contact agent Roseanne Lloyd today to schedule a showing or get more information!